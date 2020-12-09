Arsenal look to make most of Dublin getaway

Thursday night is the graveyard shift in European football so it says a lot about Arsenal’s difficulties in the Premier League right now that this dead rubber in Dublin could be considered a welcome change in both pace and scenery.

Mikel Arteta’s side, forewarned about the abysmal state of the pitch after the Ireland-Scotland rugby game last weekend, trained in London before flying over, and the Spaniard came close to killing Dundalk with kindness as he congratulated them on Sunday’s FAI Cup win.

“I saw a really great team when they came to the Emirates. They will play with no fear in a beautiful stadium and they will make it difficult for us.”

Goal shy domestically, and 15th in the table, Arsenal have already qualified here as Group B winners with five wins and 16 goals scored in five games.

The Arsenal manager has used this continental canter to spread the load among older players who have had lighter weekend workloads, others coming back from injury and a younger brigade all too eager to push beyond them towards the queue to the top.

The visitors will continue with that policy this evening with the likes of Folarin Balogun, Miguel Azeez, and Ben Cottrell once again in the travelling party and a number of unnamed senior pros left at home to log a full week’s training ahead of Sunday’s home game with Burnley.

Priorities and all that.

“They are putting the pressure on and we have some really good examples of that in the last few months,” he said of the youngsters.

“Not only with players that are starting football matches in this competition but players who have taken the spot of somebody senior in that team or that squad.”

Arteta confirmed, pointedly, that this process would continue but Ian Wright is among those who would like to see it gather pace, the club legend having bemoaned the absence of Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson from the starting XI against Spurs.

Whatever about blooding younger players in games of that import, there was some case to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a run this evening against inferior opposition given the captain has scored just once from play in the top tier this season.

His one European appearance in the campaign amounted to half-an-hour off the bench away to Rapid Vienna when his goal gave Arsenal a 2-1 win but Arteta offered the striker a different form of backing if asked whether he remained undroppable on the home front.

“No-one is undroppable. At the end of the day we have to find the right players to win football matches but we cannot forget what he has done for this club and what he has done in recent months.

“I see how he is training and how he is behaving and how much he wants to turn this situation around. When I see that type of hunger I need to stay strong and support that player.”

If Aubameyang is struggling right now then David McMillan is soaring. The 31-year-old clinched the man of the match award with a hat-trick as Dundalk beat Shamrock Rovers 4-2 in last weekend’s cup decider.

Only two players had done that before on Irish football’s big day. “I’m probably still a little bit on cloud nine,” said the former UCD player. “The adrenaline is still a bit pumping. It has been hard to get to sleep.”

Meanwhile Dundalk yesterday announced that former Northern Ireland international midfielder Jim Magilton has been appointed as the club’s new sporting director.