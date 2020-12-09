Republic of Ireland U17 and U19 teams find out fate in Euro qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland's U17 and U19 teams have found out their opponents for the qualifiers of their respective European Championships in 2022.

Both sides were top seeds in their respective draws which took place in Nyon today.

For the U19s, they were paired with Bulgaria, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro.

Hosts Slovakia qualify directly for the final eight-team tournament in summer 2022.

Hosts will be appointed to stage the mini-tournaments played either between late next year.

The top two in each group plus the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section progress to join Portugal in the elite round.

The U17s will have to come in the top two in a group with Poland, North Macedonia and Andorra to secure a spot in the elite round in the spring of 2022.

Netherlands and Spain receive a bye to that phase as the top seeds for the competition which takes place in Israel in May 2022.

The FAI will now work with UEFA and the national associations of Ireland's opponents to confirm fixture dates and venues.

European Under-19 Championship qualifiers:

Group 6

Republic of Ireland

Bulgaria

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Montenegro

European Under-17 Championship qualifiers:

Group 5

Republic of Ireland

Poland

North Macedonia

Andorra