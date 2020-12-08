Chelsea’s fringe players fail to give Frank Lampard a ‘nice’ problem

Chelsea 1 Krasnodar 1

This dead rubber was a chance for Chelsea’s fringe players and youngsters to stake a claim for a regular place in Frank Lampard’s starting line-up, but no-one stepped up to give the manager those ‘nice’ problems in selection he talked about last week.

Chelsea had already ensured they would finish first in Group E by winning in Seville last week, and Olivier Giroud’s four-goal haul prompted Lampard to promote the Frenchman for his first Premier League start of the season three days later, a 3-1 win over Leeds.

In the same spirit of ‘change-my-mind’ Lampard challenged some of those former first-teamers who have fallen out of favour to win their places back by making wholesale changes for the visit of Krasnodar, the Russian side who were destined to finish third and drop into the Europa League, whatever the result.

There were 10 changes from the side that beat Leeds at the weekend and only Kai Havertz, who is working his way back to full fitness after Covid-19, was given another run out. The young German has so far struggled to find the sort of form that prompted Chelsea to pay nearly €70m for him, and his bout of Covid last month was worse than initially reported, according to Lampard on Monday.

The manager has no doubts that Havertz “is going to be a huge player at this club,” but he looked far from it on Tuesday, with another listless display.

A clutch of defenders were hoping to force themselves back into contention, including Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, who will have a tough job dislodging Thiago Silva and his regular partner Kurt Zouma when Chelsea return to Premier League action at the weekend. The biggest fall from grace, however, has been by Kepa Arrizabalga. The Spaniard is the most expensive keeper in England, but after an alarming loss of form, he was replaced by Edouard Mendy, who has become a fixture in goal.

Kepa had a rare outing on Tuesday, but had almost nothing to do except for picking the ball out of the net after Remy Cabella, the former Newcastle forward, gave Krasnodar a surprise lead in the 24th minute.

In fairness to Kepa, the goal was not his fault, and instead was down to a catalogue of errors from some of Chelsea’s more senior players. A raking crossfield pass from Tonny Vilhena to the left wing should not have caused too many problems with Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Havertz all in close attendance. But the midfielders failed to track the movement of Cabella and Viktor Claessen, who exchanged passes on the edge of the penalty area. It left Cabella a clear sight of goal from 15 yards and he drilled a low shot in at Kepa’s near post.

It mattered little, as Chelsea were level within three minutes. Mateo Kovacic jabbed a pass forward for Tammy Abraham to run on to, and as the big striker ran past Kaio, the Brazilian defender pulled him around the waist. Czech referee Pavel Královec pointed straight at the penalty spot and Jorginho converted using his hop, skip and jump technique, leaving keeper Evgeni Gorodov rooted to his line as the ball went into the right-hand corner.

CHELSEA (4-3-3): Kepa 6; Azpilicueta 6 Rüdiger 6 Christensen 6 Emerson 6; Jorginho 7 Kovačić 7 (Kante 74) Gilmour 8; Havertz 6 (Werner 74) Abraham 6 Anjorin 6 (Giroud 80).

KRASNODAR (4-4-2): Gorodov 6; Smolnikov 6 Martynovich 7 Kaio 5 (Sorokin 74) Ramírez 6; Wanderson 6 (Chernov 80) Olsson 7 (Kambolov 79)Vilhena 6 Claesson 6; Cabella 7 (Suleymanov 7) Berg 5 (Markov 89).

Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic).