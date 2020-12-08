Government U-turn on League of Ireland underage competitions

The FAI has welcomed the Government’s U-turn on cancelling the U17 and U19 League of Ireland seasons.

Late last week, the Association informed clubs that they couldn’t complete the campaigns following Covid-19 guidance from the State.

However, the glaring double-standard in permitting GAA U20 and minor championships to proceed prompted a backlash from clubs and politicians.

This latest decision, which also covers the Women’s U17 National League, enables the final three series of matches to restart this weekend.

New FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said: “This is great news for our players and we thank the sports ministers and their colleagues in the Department and Sport Ireland for their help in getting these boys and girls back on the pitch.

“We see this as another step forward in getting all football back in action as soon as it is safe and feasible in these Covid-19 times.

“Only today we have written to Minister Jack Chambers and Sport Ireland assuring them of our full support for the initiative they have just launched to allow all competitive sport to return as quickly as possible.

“We thank the Government and all the politicians who have worked in the best interests of our footballers during this pandemic and look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of Irish sport in the battle against Covid-19.”