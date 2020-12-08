Damien Duff: Ireland's World Cup draw 'could have been an awful lot worse'

Damien Duff believes the Republic of Ireland's 2022 World Cup qualifying draw could have been “an awful lot worse”.

Stephen Kenny's side drew European champions Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg, and Azerbaijan in Group A. They will now open their campaign away to Serbia in March after the full fixture list for the qualifiers was revealed on Tuesday evening.

It is a repeat of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers which began with Martin O'Neill's side claiming a 2-2 draw in Belgrade. The performance that evening was heavily criticised, much to O'Neill's annoyance, but the result helped the side to a runners-up spot and a playoff, ultimately lost to Denmark.

The same result would be a significant achievement against a young and dangerous but inconsistent Serbian side.

Now an assistant to Kenny with the senior national team, Duff appears to have taken considerable heart from Scotland's defeat of the Serbs in Belgrade in the recent Euro 2020 playoff where the visitors were the better team for long stretches.

The crux of this group from an Irish perspective will come in September when they face Portugal away and then both Azerbaijan and Serbia in Dublin, all in the space of just six days.

Qatar have also been added to Ireland's group but in a non-competitive capacity. The 2022 hosts will use the games as preparation for the finals themselves with Ireland's 'away' fixture against the Middle East side to be played at a neutral European venue in October.

The Boys in Green endured a traumatic 2020 with Kenny's eight games in charge producing no wins and just one goal but the manager and Duff were buoyed by the Euro 2020 playoff performance away to Slovakia, despite the fact that the end result was a loss on penalties.

“We've probably made life difficult by dropping from second down to third seed but it could have been an awful lot worse, the draw,” said Duff in his role as an analyst for RTÉ on their Champions League coverage.

“The Qatar games I don't think are an issue because they are at the end of each (international) bloc. There's an awful lot of doom and gloom around the football team at the minute but I just think that with the amount of injuries and Covid cases everyone has referenced...

“The Slovakia game, a good team that dominates teams around Europe, and we have gone there and dominated there, played football the right way, created chances the right way playing through them, and not just direct as in the past or playing crosses for the sake of them.”

As with Kenny on Monday evening after the draw, Duff referenced the controversy over the motivational video shown to the Ireland squad prior to the friendly against England at Wembley last month but which was subsequently found to be much ado about nothing.

Unlike Kenny, who was very reluctant to address the sorry episode, Duff brought it up himself, the heavy dose of sarcasm he used leaving no doubt as to his feelings on the whole affair.

“It's obviously up to us as a staff not to make any motivational videos, even if they are based on true historical events, Irish events that you should be proud of,” he said. “They can be very offensive to some people so we will stay away from those the next time we have a match.”

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND WORLD CUP GROUP A QUALIFYING FIXTURES

March 2021:

Wednesday, 24th - Serbia away

Saturday, 27th – Luxembourg home

Tuesday, 30th – Qatar home, non-competitive

September 2021:

Wednesday, 1st – Portugal away

Saturday, 4th – Azerbaijan home

Tuesday, 7th – Serbia home

October:

Saturday, 9th – Azerbaijan away

Tuesday, 12th – Qatar away, non-competitive (game to be played in Europe)

November:

Thursday, 11th – Portugal home

Sunday, 14th – Luxembourg away