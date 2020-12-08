PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir suspended after fourth official accused of racism

The players left the pitch midway through the first half
PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir suspended after fourth official accused of racism
Istanbul Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk, right, argues with an official during the match with Paris St Germain (Francois Mori/AP).
Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 20:57
PA Sport Staff

Paris St Germain’s home Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended following an alleged incident of racism by the fourth official.

PSG said players from both sides left the pitch in the 23rd minute during their final Group H fixture in Paris.

The French champions said on Twitter that the referee had shown a red card to one of Basaksehir’s staff, with video footage emerging which appeared to show their assistant manager Pierre Webo accusing the fourth official of using racist language.

“After a red card is given by the referee to a member of opposition staff, discussions continue between players and staff of both teams with the referee,” PSG said on Twitter.

“The Basaksehir players decide to go back to the locker room, the Parisians follow them.”

Basaksehir posted a message on their Twitter account which read: “NO TO RACISM #Respect.”

More in this section

Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield Caoimhín Kelleher settling into Liverpool first-team life after ‘mad’ week
Caoimhin Kelleher file photo Robbie Keane tips Caoimhín Kelleher to succeed Randolph as Ireland's No 1
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool youngsters: 'We would have been lost without them'
paris st germainpa-sourceplace: uk
Analysing Ireland’s World Cup opponents on the rocky road to Qatar

Analysing Ireland’s World Cup opponents on the rocky road to Qatar

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up