Serbia to start for Republic of Ireland as World Cup qualifier schedule revealed

The Republic of Ireland's road to the next World Cup will start in Serbia while 2022 hosts Qatar have been added to Group A on a non-competitive basis.

This will be the second time in successive World Cup campaigns that Ireland kick off in the Balkan country. Martin O'Neill's side claimed a 2-2 draw in Belgrade back in September of 2016 but defeat to the Serbs in Dublin meant they had to settle for second place and a playoff they ultimately lost to Denmark.

It makes for a difficult first assignment for Stephen Kenny who has yet to win a game after eight matches in charge but his second qualifier is a far more winnable one, at home to Luxembourg in March.

That first window will close with a home tie against the Qataris. The 'away' game against the World Cup hosts will be played at a neutral venue.

There are no summer qualifiers this time but the September bloc looks like being the make-or-break for this campaign with the Boys in Green travelling to face Portugal's European champions before facing Azerbaijan and then Serbia in Dublin.

No ticket details will be available for some time as the FAI await developments on the return of fans in the COVID-19 era.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND WORLD CUP GROUP A QUALIFYING FIXTURES

March 2021:

Wednesday, 24th - Serbia away

Saturday, 27th – Luxembourg home

Tuesday, 30th – Qatar home, non-competitive

September 2021:

Wednesday, 1st – Portugal away

Saturday, 4th – Azerbaijan home

Tuesday, 7th – Serbia home

October:

Saturday, 9th – Azerbaijan away

Tuesday, 12th – Qatar away, non-competitive (game to be played in Europe)

November:

Thursday, 11th – Portugal home

Sunday, 14th – Luxembourg away