Newcastle return to training following coronavirus outbreak

United’s Darsley Park training headquarters had been closed as a result of the Covid spike
Newcastle’s training centre will reopen on Tuesday. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 11:48
Press Association

Newcastle’s players will return to training on Tuesday following the postponement of their game against Aston Villa last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

United’s Darsley Park training headquarters had been closed as a result of the spike, which led to the first Premier League fixture this season to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The Magpies were due to head for Villa Park on Friday evening, but were granted permission to reschedule the fixture.

In a statement on Twitter, the Premier League club wrote: “United’s players will train at the Training Centre today following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning. Thanks for your messages of support to our players and staff.”

Players and staff who were tested on Sunday have since undergone another round of checks as medics work to identify the source of the outbreak, with the return of squad members to Tyneside following last month’s international break understood to be a focus.

Newcastle, who are due to face West Brom at St James’ Park on Saturday, have not identified those affected or confirmed the number of cases amid speculation that the outbreak may have reached double figures.

