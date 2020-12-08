FAI will continue to take cash advances

The FAI will continue its policy of obtaining advance funding from Uefa and loans from Fifa until their financial woes ease.

Delegates were yesterday issued with the latest set of accounts, up to December 31, 2019, showing the association carrying net current liabilities of €69.74m.

Only a €35m bailout deal from the Government, brokered by new chairman Roy Barrett in January and ratified by members in August, saved the football body from drifting into administration.

Barrett, the MD of Goodbody Stockbrokers who became the FAI’s first ever independent chairman just two weeks before the rescue deal, was frank in his assessment of the latest figures.

“This is my first opening address to an FAI financial report as chairperson, and it is fair to say that the attached accounts reflect a tumultuous year off the pitch for our game,” he said in his preamble to the stark set of numbers.

The association, he continued, must digest the implications from the winds of change that blew through the FAI following the departure of chief executive John Delaney and the subsequent overhaul at board level.

Sets of yearly accounts presented during the final years of Delaney’s 15-year reign are still being restated due to retrospective audits, but the debt figure also continues to rise.

As predicted by then-interim chief executive Paul Cooke 12 months ago, another hefty trading loss (€5.14m) was registered.

Grant Thornton has taken over the auditing function, following the resignation of Deloitte who last year reported the FAI for allegedly not maintaining proper records.

It was commonplace during the Delaney era for the FAI to draw down advance monies from Uefa relating to centralised TV contracts and infrastructural grants.

At the end of 2018, €6m had been received upfront for future income, with another €8.5m banked during the latest accounting period. These advances are liable to interest at 3% to 4% per annum.

Uefa were centrally involved, alongside Bank of Ireland, in agreeing a collaborative package to save the FAI in January.

The State is by far the largest funder to the association in the bailout deal, but paid only half of last year’s €2.9m grant, according to the accounts. All State aid was suspended until members endorsed reform measures around board and council modernisation that would encourage new blood and gender balance. Once these changes were implemented this year, the Department of Sport loosened the purse strings, allowing the FAI to access Covid-relief funds of €11m towards loss of income and another €2m for their clubs and leagues.

The FAI also accessed an interest-free $5m (€4.13m) loan from Fifa, repayable over 10 years from 2022.

Only an increase in turnover over a sustained period will begin to chip away at the debt, highlighting the responsibility on Stephen Kenny to deliver on-field success.

Matchday revenue, primarily ticket sales, fell by €3m to €8.1m during Mick McCarthy’s time in charge during 2019.