Republic of Ireland to face European champions Portugal in qualifiers for World Cup 2022

It could have been far worse for Stephen Kenny and his struggling side
Republic of Ireland to face European champions Portugal in qualifiers for World Cup 2022

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is tackled by James McClean in a 2014 friendly against the Republic of Ireland at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. Picture: David Maher / Sportsfile

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 17:41
Brendan O'Brien

The Republic of Ireland has been landed in the same group as European champions Portugal at Monday evening's 2022 World Cup qualifying draw but, as these lotteries go, it could have been far worse for Stephen Kenny and his struggling side.

The Portuguese followed that inaugural international success four years ago by claiming the first-ever Nations League title but their form since has been mixed and they could only finish second behind Ukraine in the qualifying campaign for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

The Eastern Europeans claimed a draw and a win against Cristiano Ronaldo's side in that campaign. Also in that qualifying group was Serbia who finished third and who will now join Portugal and Ireland in Group A on the road to 2022.

The Balkan side lost just one of their ten qualifiers when making the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia but could only manage a third spot behind Ukraine and Portugal for the Euros. A young and talented team, their campaign could go either way.

Rounding out Ireland's group is a Luxembourg side that was the lowest of the pot 4 seeds and Azerbaijan who finished bottom of their Euro 2020 group after claiming just a single point. The travel aspect aside, that's far from the worst result for Kenny.

The first series of qualifiers is to be played in late March. Kenny's side will go into the campaign on the back of a disastrous 2020 which saw the side fail to win any of their eight games and score just one goal.

GROUP A 

Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan 

GROUP B 

Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo 

GROUP C 

Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania 

GROUP D 

France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan 

GROUP E 

Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia 

GROUP F 

Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

GROUP G 

Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

GROUP H 

Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta 

GROUP I 

England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino 

GROUP J 

Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

- More to follow...

More in this section

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard dismisses Jurgen Klopp claim that Chelsea are title favourites
Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Harry Maguire upbeat ahead of decisive Champions League clash with Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur v Maccabi Haifa - UEFA Europa League - Play-Off - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium I’m in the best form of my life – Harry Kane
Call for end to ‘discrimination’ against soccer as GAA underage championships proceed

Call for end to ‘discrimination’ against soccer as GAA underage championships proceed

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up