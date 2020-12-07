Republic of Ireland to face European champions Portugal in qualifiers for World Cup 2022

The Republic of Ireland has been landed in the same group as European champions Portugal at Monday evening's 2022 World Cup qualifying draw but, as these lotteries go, it could have been far worse for Stephen Kenny and his struggling side.

The Portuguese followed that inaugural international success four years ago by claiming the first-ever Nations League title but their form since has been mixed and they could only finish second behind Ukraine in the qualifying campaign for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

The Eastern Europeans claimed a draw and a win against Cristiano Ronaldo's side in that campaign. Also in that qualifying group was Serbia who finished third and who will now join Portugal and Ireland in Group A on the road to 2022.

The Balkan side lost just one of their ten qualifiers when making the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia but could only manage a third spot behind Ukraine and Portugal for the Euros. A young and talented team, their campaign could go either way.

Rounding out Ireland's group is a Luxembourg side that was the lowest of the pot 4 seeds and Azerbaijan who finished bottom of their Euro 2020 group after claiming just a single point. The travel aspect aside, that's far from the worst result for Kenny.

The first series of qualifiers is to be played in late March. Kenny's side will go into the campaign on the back of a disastrous 2020 which saw the side fail to win any of their eight games and score just one goal.

GROUP A

Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

GROUP B

Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

GROUP C

Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

GROUP D

France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

GROUP E

Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

GROUP F

Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

GROUP G

Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

GROUP H

Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

GROUP I

England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

GROUP J

Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Group A is now complete



1⃣ Portugal

2⃣ Serbia

3⃣ Ireland 🇮🇪

4⃣ Luxembourg

5⃣ Azerbaijan



What are your thoughts on that draw? 🤔#COYBIG | #WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wLpzS50IfW — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) December 7, 2020

- More to follow...