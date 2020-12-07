Call for end to ‘discrimination’ against soccer as GAA underage championships proceed

Fianna Fáil sports spokesperson Marc MacSharry TD has called on the sports ministers to rectify “discrimination” by allowing the FAI to complete their national underage leagues.

Clubs around the country were shocked last Friday when the FAI confirmed they were “forced” to abort the remainder of the U13, U15, U17, and U19s campaigns due to guidance from the government around Level Covid-19 restrictions. All teams had no more than three fixtures remaining, followed by Cup finals.

“The Association had felt that the broader new Level 3 Covid-19 guidelines issued by Government would allow for the resumption of elite underage football as it had done before the Level 5 lockdown but it has been made clear to us that this is not the case.”

That the GAA are allowed to complete their minor and U20 championships generated a narrative around double standards.

This latest chapter in this controversy crystalises the frustration felt across underage clubs at grassroots level, who are allowed to train in groups of 15 but not host matches.

The biggest league in the country, the Dublin District Schoolboys League, called on their member clubs and teams to lobby local politicians over what they deemed unjust treatment.

Deputy MacSharry, along with his equivalent spokesman for sport in Sinn Féin, TD Chris Andrews, are pleading with Minister Catherine Martin to apply equality.

The matter is due to be aired in the Dáil tomorrow, linked to a query raised by Independent TD Carol Nolan on behalf of her local league, the Midlands Schoolboys/girls league.

“While we all wish to ensure the optimum safety of all people during the pandemic, it has become crystal clear that the empirical medical evidence which underpins many restrictions that we all must follow, when it comes to underage sport there is an indisputable absence of common sense.

“Senior and minor Gaelic Games at county level have been rightly permitted in Level 3 restrictions however to exclude soccer and rugby undermines the credibility of National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and amounts to blatant discrimination and utter hypocrisy.

“The recent EY report which Nphet and Government have been quoting by way of empirical evidence underpinning current restrictions on sport and hospitality is very clear. The most frequent instance of Covid outbreak is through private homes. In fact, it does not mention the participation in underage sport once.

“There can be no justification to prevent our young people from participating with the normal Covid restrictions in the competitions which have always taken place be it in GAA, soccer, rugby, or other sports.”

Deputy Andrews contends football clubs are being treated as second-class citizens: “The latest example of the unequal approach taken by the government is to grant an exemption from the guidelines to the GAA to allow U20 and minor championships continue.

“At the same time, the U19 and other elite underage League of Ireland games have not been permitted to go ahead. This is in spite of the fact that the U19 League of Ireland leads to progression to the Uefa Youth League.

“I fully welcome and support the resumption of the U20 and minor GAA championships. But it does leave questions as to why one sporting organisation receives exemptions, while so many others don’t even get a mention.

“I will be raising this with the Minister for Sport and will be seeking clarity as to why so many sports are yet again being treated like second class citizens.”

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Government agency Sport Ireland said: “There are a small number of exemptions provided for, including exemptions for professional soccer and these are set out in the public health guidelines.

“Sport Ireland is currently seeking submissions from governing bodies on what key modifications, in particular to Level 3 of the Government framework can be safely introduced to bring the most benefit to sport.”