Player ratings: Hat-trick hero David McMillan best on show in Cup final

DUNDALK

Gary Rogers 8. A previous four-time Cup winner, the 39-year-old custodian added a fifth medal to his tally.

Brian Gartland 6. Was at the heart of a three-man rear-guard that at times was on the back-foot.

Andy Boyle 7. Perhaps Dundalk’s best defender. Gave as good as he got against Greene.

Dan Cleary 6. Fouled for the penalty which put his side 2-1 in front.

Sean Gannon 6. Played as the right wing back. Was the Louth team’s best attacking option.

Patrick McEleney 6. The Derry native never really got in the game. Was unable to get possession or dictate play.

Chris Shields 7. Having missed the 2019 final through suspension, the Lilywhites skipper was back this year to get his hands on the Cup.

Greg Sloggett 6. Failed to get to grips with Rovers in central midfield.

Cameron Dummigan 7. Tried to get forward from the left defensive wing. But had to defend more so than attack. Curled a shot wide just before half time.

David McMillan 9. Man of the match. Hat-trick hero. The striker showed why he is the leading scorer in this year’s competition with a fantastic treble.

Michael Duffy 6. Came into the tie more late on as space appeared.

Subs:

Jordan Flores 6 (for Sloggett 87). The Puskas award nominee came onto add to the Dundalk attack late on in normal time.

Daragh Leahy 6 (for Gannon 95). Brought on in extra time to provide cover at left-back.

John Mountney 6 (for McEleney 96). Provided the assist to help his team go 3-2 up.

Sean Hoare 7 (for Gartland 106). Having bagged the winner in round one against Dundalk, grabbed the winner with nine minutes to go.

Daniel Kelly 5 (for Duffy 111) (provided the assist for McMillian’s hat-trick).

SHAMROCK ROVERS

Alan Mannus 7. Became the only Rovers player to play in three FAI Cup finals since 1987. Was never really troubled by the Dundalk attack.

Joey O’Brien 6. Was yellow carded in first-half stoppage time by taking out Shields.

Roberto Lopes 7. A PFAI player of the year nominee, his towering header on 74 made it 2-2.

Liam Scales 6. He gave away the penalty that put the Oriel Park side 2-1 up. Then deflected in Hoare’s goal.

Ronan Finn 6. Always available on the right as a wing-back. Defended well.

Jack Byrne 7. In what could be his last appearance in Green and White, the midfielder provided the corner for Rovers two goals. At times, ran the game.

Graham Burke 7. Thwarted by a fantastic Rogers save off first-half free-kick.

Aaron McEneff 6. Flittered in and out of the contest.

Dylan Watts 6. Worked well with Byrne and McEneff to control the middle of the park.

Sean Kavanagh 6. Back to full fitness as an injury lay-off. Always an outlet for the Hoops as left wing-back.

Aaron Greene 7. Led the Rovers line well and caused Dundalk problems. Got on the scoresheet.

Subs:

Lee Grace 7 (for O’Brien half time). Needed just four minutes to make an impact with a header assist for Greene’s goal.

Rhys Marshall 6 (for Finn 85). Did well at right-back when brought on.

Greg Bolger 5 (for Watts 85). Unable to add to his three previous winners’ medals.

Daniel Lafferty 5 (for Kavanagh 85). Had little opportunity to make an impact.

Dean Williams 5 (for Greene 106) Not on long enough to make his presence felt.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin) 8.