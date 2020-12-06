Caoimhín Kelleher keeps another clean sheet as normal service almost resumed at Anfield

Premier League: Liverpool 4 Wolves 0

FITTINGLY, it was a schoolboy error from a former Liverpool schoolboy that set the champions up and running towards yet another Anfield victory but this one was far more memorable than most that have preceded it on Jurgen Klopp’s watch.

For the first time in 271 days, since the ill-fated Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, supporters were allowed into Anfield, the 2,000 on The Kop predictably making their presence felt to the tune of a crowd tenfold their size.

And, for the first time in three decades, those fortunate supporters were able to say that they had fulfilled their dream of seeing a reigning champion Liverpool team, live and in the flesh.

Anfield had its voice back, the biggest sign yet that perhaps Britain is edging towards some sort of normality, at least on its sporting fields, as goals from Mo Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and a Wolves own goal accounted for the rout.

The performance may not last too long in the memory and nor will the result, given that Liverpool have now gone 65 home league games unbeaten.

But as Jurgen Klopp waved excitedly to those lucky 2,000 as he came onto the field for warm-ups, and wore a fat Cheshire Cat grin as “You’ll Never Walk Alone” echoed around the stadium, the sense of occasion was unavoidable.

It was certainly a big occasion for Cork goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, making his league debut at the age of 22 after his midweek Champions League heroics, with his appearance obviously catching out the Liverpool kitman who printed “Kellher” on his jersey.

The youngster made a solid early save, moving his feet quickly to tip a clever Daniel Podence chip around his post, earning a standing ovation from The Kop behind him in the process.

But despite a bright and pacy opening from Nuno Espirito Santo’s visitors, battling valiantly in the wake of the loss of key striker Raul Jimenez to a skull fracture last week, there was an air of inevitability about Liverpool’s 24th-minute opener.

It was scored by Salah but received a major assist from Wolves’ England international defender Conor Coady, a Liverpool fan as a youngster and an Anfield academy product who actually made a substitute appearance for the first team before leaving six years ago.

A long, hopeful ball by Jordan Henderson should have been routine business for Coady who, rather than head it clear, tried to control it on his chest, steering it straight to Salah who drilled his ninth goal in 10 league games past Rui Patricio.

Coady was also involved in the other big talking point of the first half, and again it did not work out well for the Liverpudlian as he went to ground in the final minute after a challenge from Sadio Mane.

Referee Craig Pawson instantly pointed to the spot although the abuse Henderson spewed in Coady’s direction suggested the home contingent strongly disagreed.

They were right. Pawson trotted over to his pitchside monitor and quickly learned there had been no contact although, after cancelling the penalty award, quite why the official did not book Coady for simulation was another matter.

At least the right decision had been made and Klopp could be spared one of his customary outbursts about another VAR injustice, real or otherwise, as Liverpool held onto their slender lead.

Kelleher — now changed into a shirt bearing his correct name — made a good catch soon after the restart, his every action seeming to breathe confidence not only into himself but his teammates.

And Liverpool quickly set about looking for the cushion of a second goal with Mane showing a great controlling touch and firing a stinging half-volley straight at Patricio.

The Senegal striker also should have done better, following superb passes from Salah and Andy Robertson, but could only shoot wide, meekly, from 12 yards.

Wolves, who had warmed up in shirts bearing Jimenez’s name, clearly missed the Mexican’s goal threat and when a chance did come their way after 58 minutes, from a set-piece, it fell to Coady who was marshalled off the ball by Fabinho.

It proved a costly miss, within seconds, as Henderson played a simple pass from inside his own half to Wijnaldum that sent Liverpool counter-attacking, three against two.

The Dutchman had options but did not need them, curling in an absolutely unstoppable and precise shot into the top-right corner.

The result was decided and the only question was how many more the Reds would score. The answer was two, starting in the 67th minute when, from a short corner, Salah fired over an exquisite cross that Matip headed in firmly from six yards.

Ten minutes later, fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold, on as a substitute, reminded his teammates of his amazing delivery skills, crossing majestically to the far post where Mane slid in and converted via a touch off defender Nelson Semedo.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Kelleher 7; N Williams 6 (Alexander-Arnold 68, 7), Matip 7, Fabinho 7, Robertson 8; Jones 7, Henderson 7 (Keita 81), Wijnaldum 7; Salah 9, Firmino 6 (Jota 73, 6), Mane 7.

Subs not used: Adrian, Minamino, Tsimikas, Phillips.

WOLVES (4-3-3): Rui Patricio 6; Semedo 5, Boly 6, Coady 5, Marcal 5; Moutinho 5, Neves 5 (Silva 62, 5), Dendoncker 6; Traore 8, Podence 6 (Ait-Nouri 71, 5), Neto 6 (Vitinha 79, 6). Subs (not used) Ruddy, Hoever, Saiss, Kilman.

Referee: C Pawson 8