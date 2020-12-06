Baffled Mikel Arteta bemoans lack of Arsenal firepower after derby defeat

MIKEL Arteta insisted before kick-off a win would transform the mood at Arsenal. The manager didn’t need to spell out the consequences of defeat and sure enough, by the final whistle the growing sense of concern at the Emirates Stadium had been cranked up a notch.

This was not the game any manager would want when they are attempting to reverse an alarming dip in form.

A trip to the home of their nearest rivals who were brimming with the confidence that comes from riding high in the league, and backed by 2,000 of their own supporters for the first time since March, was never going to be comfortable.

And it was certainly not the time for Arteta’s side to make a daunting task even more challenging by turning in a fragile first-half display that allowed Spurs to take control of the game.

Form suggested the Gunners would make the short journey across north London more in hope than expectation and it quickly became clear hope would be in short supply as the visitors soon became the latest side to find themselves undone by the combination of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

And not for the first time this season, Arteta was left searching for answers to explain another frustrating performance.

There were signs of improvement in a second-half display ensuring there were some positives for the manager to hold on to. That, though, only served to highlight his side’s flaws with Arsenal’s failure to gain tangible reward after dominating long periods of possession providing a reminder of their current lack of attacking threat.

And by then, they were already facing a two-goal deficit against a Jose Mourinho side who, having been caught out once this season when they squandered a three-goal lead against West Ham, look unlikely to do so again.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

On the face of it, the match statistics provided some grounds for optimism for Arteta. His side enjoyed 69% possession, an astonishing 77% in the second half, delivered 32 crosses from open play to Tottenham’s three, and had more attempts on goal by 11 to six.

However, more significantly, the scoreline aside, defeat leaves Arsenal in 15th position, having lost five of their last seven league games.

“We have a lot of the ball but no end product that is required to win football matches,” said Arteta. "I don't know what else we can do. If we can't score goals we cannot improve our situation."

Hector Bellerin, the Arsenal right-back, said last week that Arteta was at the start of a long-term rebuilding job as he attempted to change the culture within the club and restore its identity. He also insisted the responsibility for the Gunners’ immediate failing should rest solely with the players.

The defender insisted they were going into games fully briefed. The messages from the manager, though, clearly didn’t get through as Spurs went ahead with the kind of goal that has become a hallmark of their season so far.

The combined threat of Kane and Son is no secret. Yet after just 13 minutes, the England forward was given the time collect the ball near halfway before sending his team-mate clear on goal before finishing superbly.

The sight of Arteta frantically gesturing to his defenders to close down the danger in the build-up to the goal spoke volumes.

The second goal betrayed a similar lack of organisation as Arsenal failed to adapt to Thomas Partey’s injury.

Two chances, two goals. How Arteta must wish his forwards were similarly ruthless.

Right now, though, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks desperately short of confidence while Alexandre Lacazette lacks conviction in front of goal. In truth, there was an alarming lack of creativity as Spurs simply soaked up whatever their opponents threw at them.

The Mesut Ozil question is never far away from any discussion about Arsenal this season. This display meant it will be posed again and again until the Gunners rediscover a more potent threat.

"The fight and the spirit and the way they played in this stadium is to applause but it is not enough to win football matches because we are not scoring goals,” said Arteta.

The manager’s analysis cannot be faulted. The challenge is to find answers. And given Arsenal’s start to the season, they must be found quickly.