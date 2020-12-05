Chelsea give returning fans something to shout about as they return to top of Premier League

Premier League: Chelsea 3 Leeds United 1

Chelsea's fans were finally allowed back into Stamford Bridge after a nine-month absence and were rewarded by seeing Olivier Giroud score his first league goal of the season on his first Premier League start as the Blues returned to the top of the table.

The clamour for Giroud to start was too much for Frank Lampard to resist, after the Frenchman scored all four goals in the 4-0 rout of Seville in the Champions League last Wednesday.

Yet he had not started a league game nor scored in the competition until the visit of Leeds, in front of 2,000 lucky Chelsea supporters.

Stamford Bridge buzzed with excitement and anticipation but the Blues fell behind inside five minutes to a goal from Patrick Bamford, who has found at Leeds the opportunities he was rarely given as a young striker at Chelsea.

Giroud cheered the home supporters when he equalised in the 27th minute, however, and Kurt Zouma powered home a header after an hour to put Chelsea ahead, and Christian Pulisic made it 3-1 in stoppage time to put the Blues back above Tottenham at the top of the table.

It was a triumphant return for those fans lucky enough to witness and a well-deserved win for Chelsea, who had enough chances to win comfortably.

Chelsea fans in the stands prior to the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Mike Hewitt/PA

Timo Werner was denied time and time again by Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal as well as hitting the bar from barely a yard out, Giroud missed with his head and his feet, and Kai Havertz headed over. But in the end they did enough to win and give Lampard revenge over Marcelo Bielsa, who had sent spies to watch Derby County train when the Chelsea manager was in charge at Pride Park two years ago.

Those supporters who got one of the 2,000 tickets created a terrific atmosphere inside Stamford Bridge but there was near silence when Bamford opened the scoring four minutes into his return to Stamford Bridge.

The Leeds striker, who rarely had a chance at Chelsea, ran on to a superb pass from Kalvin Phillip and took the ball past Edouard Mendy before shooting into the net after four minutes.

But Giroud equalised after Hakim Ziyech released Reece James on the right, and when full-back sent in a low cross, the Frenchman slid in to score at the near post with his left foot.

Ziyech had to leave the field moments later with what looked to be a hamstring injury, but Pulisic caused Leeds problems before converting a Werner cross in stoppage time.

That made it 3-1, after Zouma had thumped home a header from Mason Mount's corner for his fourth goal of the season, and the crowd went home happy, with their side back at the Premier League's summit.

Chelsea 4-3-3: Mendy 7; James 7, Thiago Silva 7, Zouma 7, Chilwell 7; Kante 8, Havertz 6 (Kovacic 67), Mount 8; Ziyech 6 (Pulisic 29), Giroud 7 (Abraham 79), Werner 6.

Leeds 4-5-1: Meslier 8; Ayling 7, Koch 6 (Llorente 9), Cooper 6, Alioski 6 (Rodrigo 69); Raphinha 6, Klich 6, Dallas 6, Phillips 7, Harrison 6 (Poveda-Ocampa 57); Bamford 7.

Referee: Kevin Friend