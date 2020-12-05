Veteran Joey O’Brien a leading light for double-chasing Shamrock Rovers

Five Ireland caps was a paltry return for a man of Joey O'Brien's talents but the Shamrock Rovers defender can't say his time in the green jersey was of limited value.

His debut, against Sweden in 2006, has served as a touchstone for the rest of his career.

It's not so much anything he did. O'Brien coped fine in a game that was Steve Staunton's first in charge, aside from the odd occasion when the trickery and pace of Anderlecht's Christian Wilhelmsson caused him food for thought.

Nourishment and knowledge came in the form of Andy O'Brien. Seven years older than the new boy, and with over 250 club appearances to his name at that point, it is the then Portsmouth defender's voice and example that still echo down through the seasons.

The pair are good friends now but they had never met prior to that camp and the Dubliner returned to work at Bolton Wanderers afterwards somewhat mesmerised by how his namesake had commanded the back four with his running commentary.

“I came off the pitch and thought, 'this is unbelievable'. There was something so easy in how he managed the back four and spoke to the players, I knew I needed to get that into my game.

It costs nothing. It makes no difference how good or bad you are, it's just a simple thing. Everyone has a voice.

He hasn't been shy in using his since.

His mother was taken aback by some of the salty language when she saw him play and his imprecations are a soundtrack to Rovers games in today's empty stadiums. Aaron McEneff joked recently that he can hear O'Brien's voice in his sleep.

If he does then that's down to the fact that the 34-year old is no less vocal in training. His is an influence that has permeated through the dressing-room and the club at large where he has assumed a central leadership role alongside, and a strong friendship with, club captain Ronan Finn.

The pair are in charge of the squad's fine system, doling out punishments for all sorts of indiscretions real and imagined and all the while fostering a healthy culture with a lightness of touch. They also moonlight as coaches under Jason Shields who runs the Rovers U15s.

Stephen Bradley was asked about O'Brien's influence ahead of tomorrow's FAI Cup final and he put it into context by explaining how clubs here need to tread carefully when considering players who have played at the highest levels in England.

O'Brien made his Bolton debut when replacing Fernando Hierro off the bench and he assumed Ivan Campo's No 8 jersey when the latter left the Reebok Stadium. He played Uefa Cup games in Marseilles and Madrid, represented his country and spent half-a-dozen years in the Premier League.

Sunderland's Andy Cole (right) battles with Bolton's Joey O'Brien during a 2007 Premiership clash at the Stadium of Light. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

He was about to turn 32 when Rovers signed him in January 2018. By then he had been without a club since leaving West Ham United 18 months earlier. Bradley's wariness was understandable given all that and the fact that some players have come back from the UK with an air of entitlement or superiority.

Now? He compares the player to gold dust.

“Listen, that’s never been me,” O'Brien explains. “I went to England at 15-16 and it never came easy for me if you look back on my career.

I wasn’t going to come here and start swanning around thinking I owned the gaff. It’s not in me as a person.

“I've seen it happen at other clubs where people came in at the end, trying to get a last pay day. You don’t come here for a pay-day! I came here to this football club to win... Luckily, we’ve won a couple of things over the past couple of seasons.” That hunger isn't hard to fathom.

Though he spent a dozen seasons in England, O'Brien's CV is riddled with holes. There were four seasons where he didn't play at all because of injuries and others where his input was limited to a dozen or so games here or there.

There was an eight-week rehab stint in Canada once and a transatlantic link with a specialist in the USA at another point. There were stages when he could have walked away and, indeed, times when it was suggested that this would be his best path.

“I had a physio at Bolton a long time ago and he said to me it could be a good idea looking towards something else and blah, blah, blah. That was the end of him. He had nothing to do with my rehab again and I took over my own rehab.” By the time he came home he had averaged little more than 14 appearances per season over his time in the UK. He arrived at Rovers, his boyhood club, relatively lightly raced and with the sense that he still had plenty to prove.

Both parties have been richly rewarded.

“It’s enjoyable because I’m happy with where I am in my life, wife and kids, back home, spending time with family friends, me ma. It all adds to it.

You’re more connected to the club because family and friends are Rovers fans, you feel their passion for the football team, which I enjoy.

“In England you’re on your own. You’re trying to carve out your career, you don’t have that connect, I suppose. It matters more when you're doing it for your own. That’s how I look at it.”

Bradley has described him as ideal officer material and O'Brien's work with the U15s has coincided with his first few coaching badges. Added to that are a web of contacts in the UK and an interest in broadening his horizons with a bit of scouting down the line.

He has no intention of being dragged out of his last dressing-room but the afterlife can wait for now. There is another cup final to enjoy this weekend and at least one more year of a contract to run with the league champions.

“Yeah. I have to try and play Champions League qualifiers, don’t I?”