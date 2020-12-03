Neil Lennon feels heat as Celtic lose two-goal lead to lose in Milan

Europa League: AC Milan 4 Celtic 2

Neil Lennon pushed the positives but Celtic's troubled season continued as they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to AC Milan in their Europa League dead rubber in the San Siro.

The off-form Scottish champions had already been knocked out of the competition by the time they travelled to Italy but they stunned the home side with goals from Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard in the first 13 minutes.

However, season-long defensive frailties soon returned and goals in quick succession from Turkish striker Hakan Calhanoglu and Spaniard Samuel Castillejo had the home side level before the break.

Norwegian attacker Jens Petter Hauge scored a fine third five minutes after the interval and in the 82nd minute Milan substitute Brahim Diaz added a fourth to leave the Parkhead side with one point from five Group H games.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell gave his backing to his under-fire manager Neil Lennon after hundreds of fans turned up at Parkhead to vent their fury after the Betfred Cup defeat to Ross County on Sunday.

Those supporters will not be encouraged with this performance as Celtic look at two wins in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

But Lennon said: "I was delighted with a lot of aspects of our play tonight," he said.

"The third and fourth goals from our point of view are poor. Even at 3-2 I thought we were always in the game, and [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, he’s made a great save from Christie from the free-kick, we looked a threat all night.

"But we’ve let ourselves down in not being physical enough in the tackle at times.

It’s not as if we were cut open, we have plenty of players back to deal with it and we don’t, so that’s the way the game went. That’s where the tie was lost really.

AC MILAN: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Dalot, Kjaer (Romagnoli 12), Gabbia, Hernandez, Kessie (Bennacer 61), Krunic (Tonali 46), Castillejo, Calhanoglu (Diaz 61), Hauge, Rebic (Colombo 83).

CELTIC: Barkas, Elhamed, Bitton, Ajer, Laxalt, Brown (Soro 78), McGregor, Frimpong, Rogic (Ntcham 67), Christie (Klimala 86), Edouard.

Referee: Ricardo De Burgos (Spain).