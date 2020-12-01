Watch: Super save from Caoimhin Kelleher helps Liverpool to Champions League win

The Cork man denied Klaas Jan Huntelaar's close-range header
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after the UEFA Champions League win over Ajax match at Anfield. Picture: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 23:04
Joel Slattery

On a memorable Champions League night at Anfield, it was an important and impressive performance from their 22-year-old goalkeeper from Cork which stood out as they beat the Dutch side 1-0 to seal their last-16 berth.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who has only played a handful of games for the Reds and is yet to make his Premier League debut was thrown in at the 11th hour after an injury to regular keeper Alisson and back-up Adrian out-of-favour.

“It was amazing to make my debut in a Champions League game, it was massive for me," Kelleher said after his superb stop from Klaas Jan Huntelaar late on helped seal the win.

"Obviously the most important thing was to get the win and qualify, which we did, so yeah, great night.”

“I work every day in training to make sure I’m ready when it comes to a game, thankfully tonight I was able to make a good few saves.” Naturally, Kelleher’s selection caught the imagination back home.

While the performance saw him win new fans, it was the people back home who were most impressed. 

“My phone has been hopping since I got in! But big thanks to every one there, all the support and messages I’ve been getting, I’m thankful for them.”

More importantly, with Addison set for a fortnight on the sidelines, the Cork man impressed Jurgen Klopp.

“In this game, we needed the natural football-playing ability of Caoimhin. He’s a really good shot-stopper too. I’m really happy with how calm he was, and how good he was. It was a good game,” said Klopp.

