Much-changed Man City squander chances but still top group

Champions League: Porto 0 Manchester City 0

Manchester City comfortably secured the point that ensured they will progress to the Champions League last 16 as group winners, but Pep Guardiola’s side were left frustrated in their efforts to maintain their perfect record in this season’s competition.

Guardiola’s side dominated the game but were denied a fifth successive win by poor finishing, an outstanding display by Porto keeper Agustin Marchesin and the intervention of VAR to deny substitute Gabriel Jesus’s 80th minute effort.

With qualification to the knockout stages assured following last week’s victory at Olympiakos, Guardiola took the opportunity to rotate his squad, making seven changes to the line-up that started Saturday’s comprehensive 5-0 defeat of Burnley.

Raheem Sterling, left out at the weekend, was restored to the side, while Fernandinho returned for his first start since the end of September and immediately began to exert control in the central areas of the pitch as City immediately took control of the game.

Guardiola’s side dominated first half possession against a Porto side whose first priority appeared to be to avoid defeat and secure the point that would take them through as group runners-up. Yet while City were clearly the superior side during the first half, they were too easily contained by the home defence with chances few and far between during the opening 45 minutes.

The game might have followed a different patter had the Dutch referee viewed Malang Sarr’s 11th minute challenge on Sterling differently. The defender, on loan at Porto from Chelsea , made a rash challenge as the City forward worked his way to the byline, taking Sterling’s legs from under him, and was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty.

That was a let off for the home side who claimed they were also hard done to five minutes later when City keeper Ederson raced off his line and collided with Otavio.

Briefly, Porto looked as though might come into the game but they were handed a reminder of the dangers of committing themselves to pressing forward midway through the half when City turned defence into attack with breathtaking speed following the home side’s best chance of the half.

A long throw in caused some uncertainty in the visitors’s penalty area and Ederson was forced to hurriedly save. When the ball broke free, Fernandinho calmly played the ball out to Bernardo Silva, setting in motion a counter-attack that would have brought the opening goal had Porto keeper Agustin Marchesin saved well from Ferran Torres.

Marchesin appeared comfortable during the first half although he had reason to be grateful for Sarr’s last-ditch clearance to halt Sterling’s run. Then when the ball broke for the City man from the resulting corner, Zaidu Sanusi was on hand on the goal-line to prevent Sterling’s shot finding its way inside the far post.

Guardiola could have few complaints about the way his side had controlled the first half but lacked a cutting edge and too much of their work in the opposition half lacked urgency. And little changed after the restart.

Sterling again threatened, getting in behind Sarr but was denied by another excellent piece of anticipation by Marchison.

The City manager, though, was entitled to wonder quite how his side failed to score in the 69th minute when Fernandinho’s cross was helped across the face of goal by Sterling. Somehow, though, City centre-back Ruben Dias managed to hook the ball away the open goal and when Torres attempted an overhead kick, Marchison reacted well once again.

Manchester City's Ferran Torres, center, attempts an overhead shot at goal. Picture: AP Photo/Luis Vieira

The keeper was having an outstanding night but looked as though he had finally been beaten when, having tipped Gabriel Jesus’s header onto the bar, he was unable to prevent the striker turning home the rebound. The celebrations, though, were cut short when VAR spotted an offside in the build-up.

Porto (3-5-2): Marchesin 9; Mbemba 6, Diogo Leite 7, Sarr 6; Manafa 6 (Nanu 72, 6), Sergio Oliveira 6, Otavio 7 (Vieira 87, 6), Uribe 7, Sanusi 6; Corona 6 (Diaz 63,6), Marega 6 (Evanilson 72, 6).

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Joao Cancelo 6, Dias 6, Garcia 6, Zinchenko 6; Rodri 7, Fernandinho 8, Foden 7; Sterling 7, Torres 6 (Gabriel Jesus 71, 7), Bernardo Silva 6.

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) 6