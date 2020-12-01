Cork's Aaron Drinan looking to make an impact at Ipswich Town after injury nightmare

Republic of Ireland U21 international striker Aaron Drinan certainly can't be accused of lacking in confidence.

The Cork man is in his first season in the first team at Ipswich Town two years after arriving at Portman Road and has no doubt he can become the best striker at the club.

Drinan, 22, who is back in action after three months on the sidelines, suffering an injury in his debut for the club, said: “Coming over from Ireland was a big step for me, one everyone in Ireland wants to take, to play in England.

“But getting in the team was unbelievable and to be playing in games with so much at stake was really good for me.

“I think I was settling into the team quite well but getting that injury was a real blow.

“That’s behind me now and it is good to be back out there so I’m only looking forward now.

The opportunity is there and my main aim is to take that and not give it back to anybody.

“Any player wants to be the best in their position and I have full faith in myself that I’m the best striker at the club. I’ll continue to try and show that.

“I’ve been at the club a long time now and haven’t got the goal yet competitively, so that would mean a lot.

“Being a striker isn’t all about scoring goals – you need to be good at the other elements as well – but it really is important for a striker to add some goals to the team. I’ll be looking to do that.

“We have creativity in this side and we have seen it earlier this season. It’s about creating chances and we have plenty of players in the team who can do that.

After being trusted by manager Paul Lambert, Drinan is looking to prove his worth by scoring for the League One promotion contenders.

“The manager is the one who has given me my chance so I’ll always want to do my best for him and do my best for the team. I’ll continue to do so,” he said.