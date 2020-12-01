'Fearless' Ireland chasing Euro miracle against German side with 'no weaknesses'

If the Republic of Ireland’s game away to Ukraine in late October was the biggest in the history of the women’s senior team, then today’s closing Euro 2022 qualifier at home to Germany must surely rank as the toughest.

Vera Pauw’s side played all the football in Kyiv five weeks ago but lost 1-0 thanks to a freak Aine O’Gorman own goal and a Katie McCabe penalty that rebounded off the crossbar. It was a crushing loss for a squad that needed just a draw to finish runners-up and earn a play-off place.

From so close they are now so far away.

Pauw admitted after that loss that their chance had come and gone and the likelihood is that today’s events will prove academic.

Match Ukraine’s result at home to Montenegro and they claim second in Group I. That much is true. The pity is that Montenegro have scored just one goal and lost every game.

The other problem is that Ireland could do everything right in Tallaght and still come up well short of a visiting side that is as close to flawless as it comes. “The question is: what is the bigger chance?” said Pauw. “Of Ukraine losing points there, or that we gain points from Germany?”

The Ireland players have been sent clips of Shane Long’s goal against Germany in 2015 in the run-up to this and it would rank as an even bigger shock were the German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg to be left in the same bewildered state as Joachim Low was after that 1-0 loss in Dublin.

Pauw has promised that her side is far from mentally shot from that Ukrainian defeat and the damage it has done to the side’s hopes of making a first ever finals.

They will instead be “fearless” here and she herself has come close to achieving the impossible in previous meetings with the Germans.

In 2004, her unrated Scotland side was level with 15 minutes to go in a European qualifier in Livingston but fell foul of a 3-1 scoreline and the failure of the referee to show a red card to the German goalkeeper for an obvious foul on Julie Stewart.

Three years later and Pauw’s Dutch team, seeking their own first appearance at a major gig, pinned their neighbours back for long periods in another Euro qualifier in Volendam but were left to rue the concession of the only goal to centre-back Annike Berit Krahn.

The Germans went on to win both of those tournaments. Ranked second in the world, they are favourites to add a ninth title to the locker two summers from now, given they have won all seven games and, in the process, scored 43 times while conceding none.

“The difference is Germany has gotten better and better and more professional,” Pauw warned.

“So you can’t compare Germany now with then. Then they had some weaknesses, now they have no weaknesses. That is the biggest difference. So every game is different.”

The Dutchwoman is, clearly, a realist. She asked the Irish public to share that trait ahead of the first meeting of these two sides, in Essen in September. That ended with a 3-0 loss for the visitors but that same pragmatism is in evidence again here.

Pauw was clever with her use of players and formation then, most obviously in switching centre-back Louise Caldwell to right-back and having Katie McCabe drift back to make the rearguard a line of five at times. More drastic measures are in play here.

Permission has been sought from the match operations official to trim the width of what is a particularly wide pitch in Tallaght, taking it in from 68m to 65m. Pauw stresses that 65m is a perfectly normal measurement and not the minimum but the logic behind the move is plain to see.

Stopping Germany has to be the foundation but the Ireland boss was equally keen to point out that the hosts’ are a team containing players with the ability to do something special. They will have to make maximum use of limited possession here.

The absence of Megan Connolly, one of four players unable to join the squad from the off, is a loss as she is one of those who can make things happen. That places extra emphasis on the likes of Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, and Katie McCabe.

“We are a growing team and surprising ourselves. Every time we are playing better and more capable of dealing with this high pressure. We need to see what we can do but the game plan is not just to kick the ball forward.”

Voss-Tecklenburg used last Friday’s 6-0 win against Greece in Ingolstadt to give some fresher faces a run but the expectation is that she will name her strongest possible XI here for a game against a side which has run them closer than any other in this campaign.

“Germany is always playing the same way,” said the Ireland coach, who has also lost Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell to injuries since the camp started last week. “They don’t need to adapt against teams that are ranked lower.

“They play the same against USA as against us.

“That is their strength. It is always consistent, at a high tempo and with lot of flexibility, with a lot of rotation on the pitch. Always with the key players guiding, leading the game.”

Pauw has been highly critical of Uefa’s Covid testing system, given it took just a handful of hours for Germany to receive their all-clear from the last batch of results and an extra day or so before Ireland finally got the same green light yesterday evening.

Unfair competition, she called it, citing the unwanted uncertainty it added to preparations so close to kick-off.

As if Germany didn’t have enough going for them already. A tough evening lies in store.