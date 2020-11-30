FA Cup draw: Eighth-tier Marine to host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham

Jose Mourinho’s side are heading to Marine (Neil Hall/PA)

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 20:33
PA Sport Staff

Eighth-tier Marine have been drawn at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Northern Premier League Division One side Marine became only the second side from the eighth tier to reach the third round after beating Havant & Waterlooville after extra time on Sunday.

Marine boss Neil Young told on BBC One: “It’s an unbelievable draw. We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose’s teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward.”

National League North side Chorley will play Derby at home and Stockport, of the National League, have also been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham.

Holders Arsenal face Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium and another all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa against Liverpool at Villa Park.

Another side from the eighth tier, Isthmian League North Division Canvey Island, will play Millwall at home if they beat National League outfit Boreham Wood in Monday night’s second-round tie.

Sky Bet League Two side Crawley have been drawn to play Leeds at home and Bristol Rovers have been rewarded for thrashing Darlington 6-0 in the second round with a home tie against Sheffield United.

Last season’s beaten finalists Chelsea will play League Two side Morecambe at Stamford Bridge and 2019 winners Manchester City will host Birmingham.

QPR face Fulham in a west London derby at Loftus Road, while Manchester United have been drawn against Watford at Old Trafford.

FA Cup third-round draw in full:

Huddersfield v Plymouth 

Southampton v Shrewsbury 

Chorley v Derby 

Marine v Tottenham 

Wolves v Crystal Palace 

Stockport v West Ham 

Oldham v Bournemouth 

Manchester United v Watford 

Stevenage v Swansea 

Everton v Rotherham 

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff 

Arsenal v Newcastle 

Barnsley v Tranmere 

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United 

Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall 

Blackburn v Doncaster 

Stoke v Leicester 

Wycombe v Preston 

Crawley v Leeds 

Burnley v MK Dons 

Bristol City v Portsmouth 

QPR v Fulham 

Aston Villa v Liverpool 

Brentford v Middlesbrough 

Manchester City v Birmingham 

Luton v Reading 

Chelsea v Morecambe 

Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday 

Norwich v Coventry 

Blackpool v West Brom 

Newport v Brighton 

Cheltenham v Mansfield 

- Ties to be played over the weekend of January 8-11.

