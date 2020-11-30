Liverpool do not expect to see Thiago Alcantara play again in 2020

Liverpool do not expect to see Thiago Alcantara play again in 2020

Liverpool midfielder Alcantara Thiago is unlikely to be fit until January (Neil Hall/PA)

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 14:46
Carl Markham

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara’s recovery from a knee problem is likely to keep him out until January.

The Spain international has not played since last month’s Merseyside derby when he was injured in a tackle which saw Everton forward Richarlison sent off.

While he has trained on a couple of occasions, the new signing is not currently ready to join in sessions and the PA news agency understands it will be early January before he is fit to play.

However, there has been no setback and no surgery is required but it has meant Thiago has played just 45 minutes at Chelsea and 90 minutes against Everton.

“Thiago we have to maybe clarify it a little bit,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“On that day when Thiago got injured in that challenge in the Everton game, there was another bad injury (to Virgil van Dijk) and after the scans it was like one was really bad news and the other one was really good news because nothing was broken, nothing was ruptured and stuff like this.

“But, as we realise now, it was still a massive impact on the knee. The problem is in a situation like that, nothing is ruptured and nothing is broken and that means everybody thinks, ‘OK, you can go after a few days’, but the impact on the leg was that big that it is still not OK.

It is not massive and he trains from time to time, not in the moment because we just have to realise that we have to go a few further steps

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Thiago Alcantara

“It is not massive and he trains from time to time, not in the moment because we just have to realise that we have to go a few further steps.

“I can’t say exactly when he will be fine, but it will take a few weeks still with Thiago.”

More in this section

Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Bruno Fernandes happy with record-breaking away win but urges Manchester United to improve home form
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session Vera Pauw: Uefa delay in Ireland's Covid results 'unacceptable' ahead of crunch German tie
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Raul Jimenez undergoes surgery on fractured skull
liverpoolpa-sourceplace: uk
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sergio Aguero’s Man City training return on hold after minor knee ‘disturbance’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up