Danger Here: 'He got his gloves on it, but not his hands'

Catching up on the week in sporting guff...
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a shot from Leeds United's Raphinha

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 07:20

PURE BULL 

Jermaine Beckford has some neck:

“Burnley grabbed the bull by the scruff of the horns.” 

WORD OF HOD 

Glenn Hoddle: “He got caught in two minds. In many ways.” 

HANDS UP 

According to Bill Leslie, Jordan Pickford may need to reconsider how he dresses himself:

"He got his gloves on it, but not his hands."

GER UP OURRA DAT 

On Virgin’s Champions League coverage, Brian Kerr was clipping heels in his inimitable style:

“Neymar is doing circus stuff, messing, not surprised he got a kick for flutering around.” 

WORD OF THE WEEK

Stuart Pearce communicates and educates:

“Communication comes in many different forms and many different guises. Probably the top leaders and the top educators know what is the tonalogy.” 

MAN FOR ALL SEASONS 

Michael Duignan on the winter championship:

“The Galway lads have been on fire this summer, or spring I should say, or autumn even.” 

LITTLE DETAILS 

George Hamilton takes everything away from Rashford: “Take nothing away from Rashford, even if it doesn't count.” 

COMPANY MAN 

Jason Cundy: “Klopps the best manager in the company.” 

PERSONALISING IT 

Talksport seem to think it’s all about their match reporters:

"Sheffield United still looking for their first win in front of Alan Biggs.” 

GREAT LENGTHS 

Tony Cascarino pays tribute to the dimensions of the Priestfield Stadium: “Gillingham is the longest club I played for”.

NO MIDDLE GROUND 

Give thanks for Steve McManaman’s insightful analysis of every miss:

“He can go left of the keeper or right of the keeper.” 

PITCH INVASION 

Sam Matterface reports the technical areas have been expanded at the Amex:

“Graham Potter is patrolling the 18-yard box.” 

TWEET OF THE WEEK

@FootballCliches: "Ward-Prowse Territory" now officially recognised as an autonomous region"

RIP DIEGO 

Peter Reid remembered Maradona on the ultimate stage:

"Quarter-final of the World Cup, it doesn't get any bigger than that..."

It wasn’t the finest hour for one radio reporter tasked with breaking the news:

“People have identified with Maradona because of those frailties, because of the times he’s fallen down and got back up again. He’s not going to be getting up from this one.” 

But on Sky Sports News there was some uplifting contact from beyond the grave:

“We’re seeing reaction from the likes of Pele and Gary Lineker. We’ve got another tweet from Johan Cruyff as well…” 

HAND OF COD 

It seems Peter Shilton never quite forgave Maradona, judging by his remarks last week. Meanwhile, Daniel Taylor on The Athletic recalled Shilts’ finest contribution to guff:

“Plymouth were slipping into relegation trouble in the second tier and Shilton was trying to encourage his players to believe they could climb away from the bottom three and rise like a “pheasant from the flames”.

After a slightly awkward silence, someone tentatively pointed out the word he might have been looking for was “phoenix”. Shilton, standing in front of his players as the record England appearance-maker, needed a line to reassert his authority. “Well, I knew it began with an F,” he said.” 

TWEET @dangerhere

