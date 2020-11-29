Steely Spurs tear up Stamford Bridge script

If this match was an audition to find an understudy for the role of title contender in this year’s Premier League title race, with Liverpool and Manchester City both wobbling, then there wasn’t much between the two actors; but it will probably be Tottenham who get the call-back.

The goalless draw was enough to see Jose Mourinho’s side go back to the top of the table and although any right-minded director should be asking for ‘once more with feeling, please’, their organised and practical performance underlined they will no longer be typecast.

The Spurs sides of the past have crumbled here at Stamford Bridge – just one win in 34 matches going all the way back to 1990 – and have often been undone by their own ambition during that period.

But under Mourinho, the man who masterminded three title wins when in the home dugout in west London, the cavaliers of the past are gone and have been replaced by men of steel. So much so that even though Chelsea had most of the play, and even though they kept Harry Kane quiet, they still came nowhere near taking three points.

There were people who openly laughed when former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp said on transfer deadline day, as he analysed the impact of Gareth Bale’s move to north London from Real Madrid, that Spurs could win the title. But the sniggers started to subside when Spurs beat Manchester City recently and we saw another, more gritty, side to their character this time as the defence held out strongly and Mourinho’s safety-first tactics brought the result he wanted - even if it wasn't a performance that would have brought a standing ovation.

It has taken time, but Mourinho is finally putting out a team which understands his philosophy and follows the rules that have won him titles at Chelsea, Porto, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan. Strong in midfield, experienced and with pace in attack, his hard-working side are no longer ‘Spursy’, no longer obsessed with playing beautiful football at all costs or with valuing flair above success.

It took some guts for the Tottenham board to back that model given their club’s glamorous history which is best summed up by the motto ‘to dare is to do’. They knew a Mourinho team would be a lot less daring but would also have a far greater chance of delivering the club’s first trophy since 2008.

You can’t guarantee that will happen, although Mourinho has delivered silverware at every club he’s been at, but you can see clear evidence that his influence on the current Tottenham team is starting to change the mentality not just of his players but of the club as a whole.

The first-half performance at the Bridge underlined that. Rather turning up determined to dazzle with flicks and tricks, Tottenham arrived well drilled and with a plan to frustrate Chelsea by giving them very little space between the lines – and then hitting them on the break.

The plan was delivered so successfully that Chelsea spent most of the half passing the ball in front of the Spurs backline but never finding a way through, and the away team’s concentration never wavered for a second.

There will still, understandably, be fans who feel that just isn’t the Spurs way – and there will be even more of them if the plan doesn’t deliver in the long term. But for now it is turning Tottenham into genuine contenders.

In the second half they spent most of the first 25 defending deep with little intent of making even a counter-attack. But as much as Chelsea tried to put in crosses, speed up their passes, and make something happen, they just couldn’t find a way through.

It was only late on that Tottenham ventured out of their own half, still careful not to take chances or to let a point slip from their grasp – and although there were scares right at the end when Olivier Giroud could have scored, it was a very pragmatic Mourinho display.

There will be people who say that isn’t enough for a team that wants to win a title. But when you consider how poorly Tottenham have performed here in the past, and how intense the rivalry is with Chelsea – underestimated by those outside of London – this was still a result that showed something has changed.

In fairness, it would be easy to conclude that Chelsea were the better team on the day considering how much possession they had – and they were certainly the only team trying to win. But they didn’t have the fire power or the magic to break through Tottenham’s organised defence.

That's something new for Spurs but familiar for anyone who has watched Mourinho's successful teams of the past. Liverpool and City will be taking notice.