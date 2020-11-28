Raphinha opens Leeds account with late winner at Everton

Premier League: Everton 0 Leeds Utd 1 (Raphinha 79).

Marcelo Bielsa praised Raphinha for his rapid adaptation to the Premier League after he ended Leeds' collective frustration and earned them a deserved first win at Goodison Park since 1991.

After impressing on his full in the goal-less draw with Arsenal last weekend, Raphinha came up with superb late winner - his first goal since a £17m move from Rennes towards the end of the transfer window.

He received a pass from Jack Harrison 25 yards from goal and then took advantage of the time and space afforded by Ben Godfrey hesitation, to take a couple of touches before firing the ball past Jordan Pickford's despairing dive and into the bottom corner of the net.

Bielsa said: "Raphinha is a player who has adapted very quickly to the Premier League. Our scouts identified him as a player with the ncessary qualities for the English game.

"He can unbalance opponents because he can play in any part of the pitch with the resources to worry teams. He took his goal well to give us a victory that was very difficult to achieve but I thought we played well."

Bielsa's newly-promoted team proved once again they are one of the most entertaining sides in the Premier League but also the most wasteful.

It looked like they would be left reflecting on their lack of a killer instinct and have to settle for a 0-0 draw for the second week running.

There were 38 attempts on goal - 23 by Leeds and 15 by Everton - in an entertaining, end to end gamer. Fifteen of those attempts on target, eight by Leeds and seven by Everton. There were also three disallowed goals for offside, Everton twice in the first half and Leeds once after the break.

But Raphinha finally broke the deadlock after 79 minutes and few could argue they didn't deserve it, although Evereton polayed their part in the action.

But after being the early pacemakers they are now slipping towards mid-table - this was their fourth defeat in their last five games.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "We knew before the game that it would be very open.There were chances for both sides and it looked like the first team to score would win the game and so it proved. We didn't finish our chances well. I still have confidence in the players but we need more consistency."

The two keepers Pickford and Illan Meslier had a lot to do with the game remaining score less for so long. In front of England boss Gareth Southgate Pickford made some flying saves while Meslier matched him.

Jack Harrison also hit the bar but some of the finishing from both sides was poor - until Raphinha showed everyone how to do it.

Everton missed their regulars full backs - Republic of Ireland international Seamus Coleman who was joined on the sidelines this week by Lucas Digne who needed surgery on ankle ligaments after an injury picked up in training.

EVERTON (3-4-3): Pickford 7; Godfrey 5, Holgate 6 (Bernard 82, 5), Keane 6; Davies 5 (Delph 60, 5), Allan 8, Dacoure 6, Iwobi 7 (Gomes 67, 6), Rodriguez 7, Richarlison 6, Calvert-Lewin 7.

Subs not used: Lossl, Sigurdsson, Mina, Tosun.

LEEDS UTD (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 8, Koch 7, Cooper 7, Alioski 7; Phillips 7; Raphinha 8 (Poveda 84, 6), Klich 7, Dallas 8, Harrison 7 (Costa 89); Bamford 7 (Rodrigo 90).

Subs not used: Casilla, Roberts, Struijk, Davis.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.