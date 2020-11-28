Frustrated Klopp takes aim at tv schedule as Liverpool  drop two points at Brighton

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion 1 (Gross pen, 93) Liverpool 1 (Jota 60).

FRUSTRATED Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took aim again at the Premier League television schedule after he saw his side drop two points in injury time at the Amex.

A last gasp Brighton penalty equaliser denied Liverpool victory meaning the champions have dropped more points from winning positions this season than they did in the whole of last season.

Diogo Jota had expertly dribbled his way through the Brighton box before slotting home to give Jurgen Klopp's side the lead, only for the hosts to find a late leveller from the spot in the third minute of added time.

Neal Maupay had already fired wide with Brighton's first penalty of the match, when referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot following a VAR review, and Pascal Gross made no mistake second-time round, firing the ball past Alisson Becker to level.

“The penalty? It’s how it is," Klopp told Bt Sport afterwards. "I think the decisions were right. [But Jordan Henderson said some of the Brighton players agreed it wasn’t a penalty] Look, you’re trying to create a headline at my cost again – you always do. If I say now it wasn’t a penalty… Don’t look like this! You try, always," he said to BT's Des Kelly. "I said it was a penalty and you’re not happy with that. What do you want to hear? Give your answer to yourself.

The result was enough for Klopp's side to return to the top of the table, however their injury-hit squad was dealt a further blow when James Milner was forced off in the 74th minute as the 34-year-old started his third game in six days.

"Is James Milner’s a hamstring injury? Yeah, congratulations. Hamstring. Surprise. Ask Chris Wilder how we can avoid that.

“I don’t know how often I have to say it – you picked the 12.30pm kick-off. You. Not you personally. I’m not having a go at the broadcaster, I’m just saying how it is. It is really dangerous for the players.

“When we had a talk between the managers a week ago, most wanted five subs. Since then nothing happened. Chris Wilder or whoever says constantly than I am selfish. I think all the things he said show that he’s selfish. For example, if we have five subs today I take off Robbo to protect him and bring on Kostas Tsimikas.

“I only go for the broadcasters when we have to play Wednesday and 12.30pm on a Saturday. Only seven managers have a similar problem and they all agree. In this season it’s a bigger problem, and it’s not okay. We’ve had this slot three times. Look who else had it three times: nobody."

On the hour mark, Liverpool found the breakthrough through the in-form Jota. Andy Robertson and Salah exchanged passes down the left before finding Jota, who weaved his way through the box and the Brighton defence before slotting the ball past Mat Ryan and into the bottom corner.

The goal was the 23-year-old's eighth of the season following his summer move from Wolves and his fifth in his last three club appearances.

Liverpool looked to have secured all three points after substitute Sadio Mane had headed the ball into the back of the net, only for VAR to intervene and rule against the goal for offside.

BRIGHTON: Ryan; White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman; Gross Bissouma, March, Maupay (Trossardat 26), Welbeck Connolly (Lallana, 63, Jahanbakhshat 71).

LIVERPOOL: Alisson, N Williams (Henderson, 45), Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Minamino, Wijnaldum, Milner (Jones, 74), Salah (Mané, 64), Firmino, Jota.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

