Neil Lennon has ‘full support’ at Celtic

Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed he has the “full support” of chief executive Peter Lawwell and major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

The Hoops crashed out of the Europa League with two Group H games remaining on Thursday night after their second 4-1 defeat by Sparta Prague this month left them with one point and still bottom of the section.

With two wins in nine in all competitions, the Hoops are 11 points behind Rangers at the top of the Premiership — albeit with two games in hand — and a section of the Parkhead support, fearful that the chance to win an unprecedented 10 successive titles is slipping away, have made it clear they want their manager to go.

Ahead of the League Cup last-16 tie against Ross County at Parkhead on Sunday, where Celtic will attempt to win their 36th successive domestic cup tie, Lennon said: “I have had a long chat with Peter and Dermot Desmond today, we are totally united, totally together, and totally determined that we will make it into a good season.

“I speak to Dermot maybe twice a week so I spoke to the two of them today on a Zoom all this morning and we are trying to find solutions to what we can do better, not just for the first team but all around the club, and it was a very productive conversation and I have their full support.”

The former Celtic captain, in his second spell as boss of the club, is “hugely” encouraged by the support of the club’s powerbrokers.

The Irishman said: “They are not happy about things, no question. They are honest about things as well but they believe in me and I believe in them and I believe in the process.

“I didn’t think there was a million things wrong last night but we are just going through one of those runs where everything is going in and nothing is going in at the other end for us.

“We are very determined to turn things around.”