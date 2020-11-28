Áine O'Gorman: 'I just wanted the ground to open and gobble me up'

It’s five weeks since that disastrous defeat in Ukraine. All eyes should be on the road ahead and the visit of Germany to Tallaght on Tuesday, but it is impossible to talk to Áine O’Gorman and not start off by looking back.

Vera Pauw’s side went to Kyiv knowing a draw would put them in the play-offs, and a win would likely propel them towards automatic qualification for Euro 2022 and a first ever shot at a major tournament. What followed was torturous.

By the night’s end they were reeling from a 1-0 defeat. Katie McCabe had whipped a penalty off the crossbar, Rianna Jarrett had one cleared off the line, and four half-chances in the second period had come and gone. All of which happened after O’Gorman’s own goal.

There was no-one reaching for the emergency button when the Peamount United player sprinted back to reach a long ball, but her pass back to Courtney Brosnan was played at a stretch and under pressure and it somehow skipped past the goalkeeper.

“I was just making a recovery run and I was trying to play it to the keeper, and then I just seen it going into the goal, and it was like slow motion,” she says.

“At that moment, I just wanted the ground to open up and gobble me up.

“Megan Connolly came up to me and said: ‘Come on, Áine, we need you now’. I just had to put it behind me, keep going and stick to the task. I had to try to stay positive and get back in the game, which unfortunately we didn’t.”

It was a bitter blow for a woman who has been playing for her country since she was a 16-year-old back in the mid-noughties. A servant who returned to the Ireland dressing-room earlier in this campaign having retired from international duties on the back of her 100th cap in 2018.

The flight home, all four hours or so of it, wasn’t easy, and the thoughts of what had transpired in the Ukrainian capital continued to eat away at her for days afterwards. Talking helped. So did a call from Pauw and the support of her club and country team-mates.

Peamount have since claimed another league title with a 3-1 defeat of Shelbourne in which O’Gorman scored twice. The battling penalty shootout loss to Glasgow City in the Champions League served as another step in getting over the galling night in green.

“It’s obviously going to be with me forever, and it is all about how you react now,” she says.

Beating Germany would banish all their demons in that it would deliver that runners-up spot ahead of Ukraine, but the 31-year old sums up the extent of the task in hand when saying matter-of-factly that it would be a “miracle” result.

Already qualified, the Germans will rotate players, but have promised to go full bore as they chase another perfect qualifying campaign.

Their 3-0 defeat of Ireland in Essen in September was by far their ‘worst’ result to date. Ukraine shipped 16 goals to them across their two meetings.

O’Gorman is one of half-a-dozen players in this Irish squad who has faced them before. That was in a World Cup 2015 qualifying group where Die Nationalelf went 10 for 10 and racked up similarly punishing defeats of those corralled into the same pen.

Ireland need to match Ukraine’s result against Montenegro in Kyiv this Tuesday if they are to salvage this campaign, but one shock is as unlikely as the other. Ireland’s hopes have all but transferred onto the next World Cup campaign.

Whether O’Gorman will be part of it, she isn’t saying just yet. Manager Vera Pauw, too, is keeping mum until after Tuesday, though her veteran defender has echoed Denise O’Sullivan’s hope that the boss sticks around.

“Vera came in for the second game of the campaign and that can be a difficult situation,” she says. “She probably hasn’t had any opportunities to have any friendly games either, to develop competition as well. I’d like to see your stay on. Her personality is infectious and she’s great around the group. And you can see the philosophy she’s trying to get across to us.”

County bounds

13 different counties are represented by the 26 players in Vera Pauw’s current squad for Tuesday’s European Championship qualifier against Germany.

Some of the players who were born abroad trace their roots back to specific counties through their parents or grandparents.

Antrim: Ruesha Littlejohn.*

Cavan: Leanne Kiernan.

Cork: Eabha O’Mahony, Denise O’Sullivan.

Donegal: Amber Barrett.

Dublin: Isibeal Atkinson, Diane Caldwell, Niamh Farrelly, Jamie Finn, Keeva Keenan, Katie McCabe, Niamh Reid-Burke, Harriet Scott*, Emily Whelan, Jessica Ziu.

Galway: Niamh Fahey.

Kerry: Courtney Brosnan.*

Kilkenny: Ellen Molloy.

Limerick: Claire O’Riordan.

Roscommon: Marie Hourihan*, Heather Payne.

Tipperary: Grace Moloney.*

Wexford: Rianna Jarrett.

Wicklow: Aine O’Gorman, Louise Quinn, Claire Walsh.

*Players qualify through Irish-born relations