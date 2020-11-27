'I was really pleased to see Nico’s reaction': Mikel Arteta impressed as Pepe bounces back

Europa League: Molde 0 Arsenal 3

Nicolas Pepe shot Arsenal into the next stage of the Europa League as he responded to a weekend red card at Leeds and now supporters will be able to see him live for the first time this season.

Arsenal will be the first Premier League club to admit 2,000 fans to their penultimate group game with Rapid Vienna next Thursday following an easing of the London lockdown.

Seats for season ticket holders will be sold on a first come first served basis tomorrow morning.

Manager Mikel Arteta is hoping they will have more goals to cheer too, having selected a young, attacking formation after a Premier League goal drought of over eight hours from open play.

Arteta said: “I was really pleased to see Nico’s reaction. I could see he was in the right frame of mind from the first minute. He can do everything and showed it tonight — now he has to do that on a regular basis.

“To have the fans back next week will be amazing. Two thousand does not sound like many in our stadium, but we need to make sure everyone is safe and take it step by step.

“It will mean a lot to the players and me too.”

Wolves are next for Arsenal on Sunday, when Arteta will field a much-changed line-up, but his decision to finally play 4-4-2 last night could pay dividends.

“That is how we like to play but it depends on the players available,” he added.

Arsenal were the better team in the first half, with Pepe working hard to prove himself in midfield along with fit again Reiss Nelson.

But for all Pepe’s fancy dribbling and Nelson’s lung-busting runs into the area, no-one in an Arsenal shirt had a chance as good as Molde’s Sheriff Sinyan. The Gambian forward ended wrapped round a post when he missed from a yard. Ouch!

Pepe took his positivity into the second half and had already hit a post before breaking the deadlock with a well taken 50th minute goal. He deftly controlled a cross from the left and wrapped a left foot shot into the roof of the net.

Now the handbrake was off. Eddie Nketiah had an effort narrowly ruled out for offside and then a Joe Willock low cross set up Nelson with a simple finish for Arsenal’s second.

A deserved third came from teenager Folarin Balogun, who came on a sub for only the second time in his Arsenal career and scored with his first touch and turn. No wonder Arteta wants to sign him on a new deal.

MOLDE: Linde, Wingo, Gregersen (Knudtzon 85), Sinyan, Risa, Aursnes, Ellingsen, Hussain (Bolly 61), Hestad, Wolff Eikrem (Brynhildsen 81), James (Omoijuanfo 61).

ARSENAL: Runarsson; Cedric, Luiz (Holding 45), Mustafi, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka (Ceballos 62), Willock (Tierney 75), Nelson, Pepe; Nketiah (Balogun 82), Lacazette (Smith Rowe 75).

Referee: Irfan Peljto (BIH).