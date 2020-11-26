Premier League announce 60 games being televised live in December

The Premier League have confirmed that there will be 60 matches televised in the month of December.

There are 23 live games on Amazon Prime Video, 27 on Sky Sports and nine on BT Sport.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's visit to Aston Villa on St Stephen's Day is the only game next month on the BBC.

Man United's visit to West Ham on December 5 is set to be the first match played in front of spectators since March, provided Covid numbers in the UK do not spike in the next week.

Amazon Prime will also show all 10 games in the full round of fixtures played between December 28 and 30 as well as the midweeek round of games between December 15-17.

Premier League games televised in December

Friday 4 December

20:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 5 December

12:30 Burnley v Everton (BT Sport)

15:00 Man City v Fulham (BT Sport)

17:30 West Ham v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

20:00 Chelsea v Leeds Utd (Sky Sports)

Sunday 6 December

12:00 West Brom v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

14:15 Sheffield Utd v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

19:15 Liverpool v Wolves (Amazon Prime Video)

Monday 7 December

20:00 Brighton v Southampton (Sky Sports)

Friday 11 December

20:00 Leeds Utd v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Saturday 12 December

12:30 Wolves v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

15:00 Newcastle Utd v West Brom (Sky Sports)

17:30 Man Utd v Man City (Sky Sports)

20:00 Everton v Chelsea (BT Sport)

Sunday 13 December

12:00 Southampton v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)

14:15 Crystal Palace v Spurs (Sky Sports)

16:30 Fulham v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

19:15 Arsenal v Burnley (Sky Sports)

19:15 Leicester City v Brighton (Amazon Prime Video)

Tuesday 15 December

18:00 Wolves v Chelsea (Amazon Prime Video)

20:00 Man City v West Brom (Amazon Prime Video)

Wednesday 16 December

18:00 Arsenal v Southampton (Amazon Prime Video)

18:00 Leeds Utd v Newcastle Utd (Amazon Prime Video)

18:00 Leicester City v Everton (Amazon Prime Video)

20:00 Fulham v Brighton (Amazon Prime Video)

20:00 Liverpool v Spurs (Amazon Prime Video)

20:00 West Ham v Crystal Palace (Amazon Prime Video)

Thursday 17 December

18:00 Aston Villa v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)

20:00 Sheffield Utd v Man Utd (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday 19 December

12:30 Crystal Palace v Liverpool (BT Sport)

15:00 Southampton v Man City (Amazon Prime Video)

17:30 Everton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:00 Newcastle Utd v Fulham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 20 December

12:00 Brighton v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)

14:15 Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

16:30 Man Utd v Leeds Utd (Sky Sports)

19:15 West Brom v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

Monday 21 December

17:30 Burnley v Wolves (Sky Sports)

20:00 Chelsea v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Saturday 26 December

12:30 Leicester City v Man Utd (BT Sport)

15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (BBC)

15:00 Fulham v Southampton (Sky Sports)

17:30 Arsenal v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

20:00 Man City v Newcastle Utd (BT Sport)

20:00 Sheffield Utd v Everton (BT Sport)

Sunday 27 December

12:00 Leeds Utd v Burnley (Sky Sports)

14:15 West Ham v Brighton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Liverpool v West Brom (Sky Sports)

19:15 Wolves v Spurs (Sky Sports)

Monday 28 December

15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City (Amazon Prime Video)

17:30 Chelsea v Aston Villa (Amazon Prime Video)

20:00 Everton v Man City (Amazon Prime Video)

Tuesday 29 December

18:00 Brighton v Arsenal (Amazon Prime Video)

18:00 Burnley v Sheffield Utd (Amazon Prime Video)

18:00 Southampton v West Ham (Amazon Prime Video)

18:00 West Brom v Leeds Utd (Amazon Prime Video)

20:00 Man Utd v Wolves (Amazon Prime Video)

Wednesday 30 December

18:00 Spurs v Fulham (Amazon Prime Video)

20:00 Newcastle Utd v Liverpool (Amazon Prime Video)