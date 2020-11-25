Dundalk's Jordan Flores in the running for Fifa's Puskas Award for best goal

Dundalk’s Jordan Flores has been nominated for Fifa's prestigious Puskás Award for his goal against Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last February.

The Flores wondergoal is among 11 goals shortlisted.

The English midfielder's audacious volley came before the Premier Division shut down for the Covid lockdown, in a 3-2 defeat by eventual champions Rovers.

And with the game televised live on RTÉ, it quickly became an internet sensation, the video clip registering millions of views worldwide, including on Match of the Day.

Flores said, at the time: "It's been a bit surreal really, seeing the clips on different pages, on Twitter all over the world.

"These are things I’ve been watching when I was growing up and to be shown on something like that is good. It's good to get that recognition.

"It was just in the moment, the way the ball comes at you, locking the ball onto your foot and trying to get the best connection that you can.

"Thankfully that happened and it went in. It's instinct more than anything."

But Flores faces stiff competition for this year's award, won last year by Daniel Zsóri of Debrecen for this goal

Here are all the goals he is up against.