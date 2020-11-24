QPR to send Ireland U21 international Conor Masterson out on loan in January

In September, the Kildare native signed a deal keeping him in West London until 2023.
Ireland's Conor Masterson in action for the U21s against Luxembourg earlier this month

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 09:34
Joel Slattery

Queens Park Rangers are looking to send out Republic of Ireland U21 international out on loan in order for him to gain first-team experience, according to reports.

West London Sport are reporting that the Championship club wanted to send out the former Liverpool player out on loan during the last transfer window and will try to do so again in January.

Injuries to centre backs in the squad meant that loan deal never happened but QPR are said to be keen to let Masterson gain first-team experience, having only made three appearances so far this season.

“I have enjoyed every moment at QPR, the opportunities I have had and I am grateful to be able to sign a new deal”, said Masterson at the time.

“At Liverpool I really enjoyed it and learned a lot but I needed to play first-team football and QPR gave me that opportunity.

“I was nervous at the time but I was excited as well to join QPR. I just wanted to get into it and I have always said that as soon as I got here, the welcome I had from the club was great. It was a good fit for me.”

