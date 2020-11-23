Leeds captain Liam Cooper uses video call to make teenage fan’s mascot dreams come true

Thirteen-year-old Elliot Metcalfe is suffering from Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissues, and via the Make A Wish Foundation, he had expressed his desire to be a mascot for the Whites
Leeds captain Liam Cooper uses video call to make teenage fan’s mascot dreams come true
Leeds United’s Liam Cooper brought a virtual mascot on to the pitch (Paul Ellis/PA)
Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 11:44
PA Sport Staff

Coronavirus has ripped through the traditional matchday experience for football fans, but Leeds were able to give a teenage supporter the opportunity of a lifetime against Arsenal on Sunday.

Thirteen-year-old Elliot Metcalfe is suffering from Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissues, and via the Make A Wish Foundation, he had expressed his desire to be a mascot for the Whites.

Under normal circumstances he would have been able to lead captain Liam Cooper and the rest of the players out at Elland Road, but Covid protocols mean mascots have been sidelined until fans can return.

However, Leeds and Cooper made sure Liam and his sister Verity were able to have a different mascot experience, connecting with the pair on a tablet and making them part of the build-up ahead of the 1-1 draw.

Scotland international Cooper introduced the pair to his team-mates in the tunnel, walked them out on the field and kept them ‘live’ as the Premier League anthem played.

The pair wished Cooper “good luck” before kicked-off and he later tweeted: “Hope you all enjoyed the game Elliot. You stay strong young man.

“We are all with you and it was our pleasure to have you walk on the pitch with us. Sending all the love and strength in the world.”

A Leeds statement added: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we hope Elliot enjoyed his experience as a Leeds United mascot, even under the unusual circumstances, and wish him all of the luck with his treatment.”

More in this section

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League - Elland Road Nicolas Pepe’s behaviour ‘unacceptable’, says Mikel Arteta
Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria - UEFA Nations League B Stephen Kenny cleared by FAI over video and stays for World Cup qualifiers
Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League - Elland Road Goal frame denies Leeds three times as 10-man Arsenal hold on for a point
leedscooperpa-sourceplace: uk
Football rumours: Man United may target Christian Eriksen but Dean Henderson looking for loan deal

Football rumours: Man United may target Christian Eriksen but Dean Henderson looking for loan deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up