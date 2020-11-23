Danger Here: ‘Always in the right place at the right time, most of the time’

FUTURE PROOF
Leon Osman’s crystal ball:
“I wouldn’t say it’s been coming, but it’s been inevitable.”
PULLING RANK
Martin Keown assigned Tyrone Mings his homework:
“He’s got to learn his stripes.”
SAUCE FOR THE GOOSE
Marty Morrissey reckons Limerick are well set for a Christmas All-Ireland:
“They now have their gander up.”
ROOF FALLS IN
Darren Ambrose after West Ham winner: “For Chris Wilder, that will be guttering.”
SIGHT FOR SORE EYES
Ian Abrahams plays a blinder:
“That header had to be seen to be believed. I’m still scratching my eyes at that one.”
FOWL PLAY
Robbie Fowler: “It’s looking more and more less likely.”
NATIONAL SERVICE
Andros Townsend provided a valuable insight into the advantages England have in international football:
“Very few nations have that depth of English talent.”
OVERLOAD
Darren Gough has identified another way Gareth Southgate can gain an edge ahead of the Euros:
“England should play 4-4-3.”
ALL AT SEA
Alan McInally weathered the storm:
“They’ve managed to get the ball away — anywhere in a port will do.”
BALANCING ACT
Joe Cole cooked the books:
“It’s half of one and a dozen of the other.”
NEARLY MAN
What Steve McManaman gives with one hand:
“He’s always in the right place at the right time, most of the time.”
IT’S ONLY WORDS
During Dublin-Meath, Darragh Maloney speculated:
“Some dissent, perhaps of the verbal kind.”
TIME OUT
Time is a fluid concept to Stephen Warnock:
“He’ll be out for six to eight months, however long that might be.”
ONE AND ONLY
Danny Mills commenting on Harry Kane:
“To be as good as he is it’s unique and it’s very rare.”
HEARD ON THE RUGBY
“It’s a waterfall of human flesh that goes crashing over.”
“He was straight in like a limpet.”
BIZARRO WORLD
Ray Hudson’s commentary as Yannick Carrasco’s goal ended Atletico Madrid’s 10-year wait for a league win over Barcelona:
“The defence falls apart like King Louie’s temple here. Absolutely horrific. Ter Stegen needed to back off at a hundred miles an hour in reverse. He threads the needle with a rope. Bizarro world! The bizarre 2020 continues.”
THE EXTRA MILE
Cycling commentator Rob Hatch: “There’s 23,000m of climbing and one thousand ten hundred metres of kilometers to go.”
MENTAL IMAGE OF THE WEEK
Kieron Dyer recalls life with Terry Butcher:
“Butch has got two big ball bags over his shoulder.”
TELL YOU WHAT
Sometimes you wonder if Steve McMananan is listening at all.
Ian Darke: “This season, listen to this, there’s never been more away wins than hone wins in the Premier League, not ever, not in the top flight ever. This season so far; 34 away wins, 29 home wins.”
Macca: “Yeah, that’s not unusual is it.”
