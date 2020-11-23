Danger Here: ‘Always in the right place at the right time, most of the time’

FUTURE PROOF

Leon Osman’s crystal ball:

“I wouldn’t say it’s been coming, but it’s been inevitable.”

PULLING RANK

Martin Keown assigned Tyrone Mings his homework:

“He’s got to learn his stripes.”

SAUCE FOR THE GOOSE

Marty Morrissey reckons Limerick are well set for a Christmas All-Ireland:

“They now have their gander up.”

ROOF FALLS IN

Darren Ambrose after West Ham winner: “For Chris Wilder, that will be guttering.”

SIGHT FOR SORE EYES

Ian Abrahams plays a blinder:

“That header had to be seen to be believed. I’m still scratching my eyes at that one.”

FOWL PLAY

Robbie Fowler: “It’s looking more and more less likely.”

NATIONAL SERVICE

Andros Townsend provided a valuable insight into the advantages England have in international football:

“Very few nations have that depth of English talent.”

OVERLOAD

Darren Gough has identified another way Gareth Southgate can gain an edge ahead of the Euros:

“England should play 4-4-3.”

ALL AT SEA

Alan McInally weathered the storm:

“They’ve managed to get the ball away — anywhere in a port will do.”

BALANCING ACT

Joe Cole cooked the books:

“It’s half of one and a dozen of the other.”

NEARLY MAN

What Steve McManaman gives with one hand:

“He’s always in the right place at the right time, most of the time.”

IT’S ONLY WORDS

During Dublin-Meath, Darragh Maloney speculated:

“Some dissent, perhaps of the verbal kind.”

TIME OUT

Time is a fluid concept to Stephen Warnock:

“He’ll be out for six to eight months, however long that might be.”

ONE AND ONLY

Danny Mills commenting on Harry Kane:

“To be as good as he is it’s unique and it’s very rare.”

HEARD ON THE RUGBY

“It’s a waterfall of human flesh that goes crashing over.”

“He was straight in like a limpet.”

BIZARRO WORLD

Ray Hudson’s commentary as Yannick Carrasco’s goal ended Atletico Madrid’s 10-year wait for a league win over Barcelona:

“The defence falls apart like King Louie’s temple here. Absolutely horrific. Ter Stegen needed to back off at a hundred miles an hour in reverse. He threads the needle with a rope. Bizarro world! The bizarre 2020 continues.”

THE EXTRA MILE

Cycling commentator Rob Hatch: “There’s 23,000m of climbing and one thousand ten hundred metres of kilometers to go.”

MENTAL IMAGE OF THE WEEK

Kieron Dyer recalls life with Terry Butcher:

“Butch has got two big ball bags over his shoulder.”

TELL YOU WHAT

Sometimes you wonder if Steve McMananan is listening at all.

Ian Darke: “This season, listen to this, there’s never been more away wins than hone wins in the Premier League, not ever, not in the top flight ever. This season so far; 34 away wins, 29 home wins.”

Macca: “Yeah, that’s not unusual is it.”

