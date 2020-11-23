Danger Here: ‘Always in the right place at the right time, most of the time’

Catching up on the week in sporting guff...
Andros Townsend admires depth of English talent...

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 07:20

FUTURE PROOF

Leon Osman’s crystal ball:

“I wouldn’t say it’s been coming, but it’s been inevitable.”

PULLING RANK

Martin Keown assigned Tyrone Mings his homework:

“He’s got to learn his stripes.”

SAUCE FOR THE GOOSE

Marty Morrissey reckons Limerick are well set for a Christmas All-Ireland:

“They now have their gander up.”

ROOF FALLS IN

Darren Ambrose after West Ham winner: “For Chris Wilder, that will be guttering.”

SIGHT FOR SORE EYES

Ian Abrahams plays a blinder:

“That header had to be seen to be believed. I’m still scratching my eyes at that one.”

FOWL PLAY

Robbie Fowler: “It’s looking more and more less likely.”

NATIONAL SERVICE

Andros Townsend provided a valuable insight into the advantages England have in international football:

“Very few nations have that depth of English talent.”

OVERLOAD

Darren Gough has identified another way Gareth Southgate can gain an edge ahead of the Euros:

“England should play 4-4-3.”

ALL AT SEA

Alan McInally weathered the storm:

“They’ve managed to get the ball away — anywhere in a port will do.”

BALANCING ACT

Joe Cole cooked the books:

“It’s half of one and a dozen of the other.”

NEARLY MAN

What Steve McManaman gives with one hand:

“He’s always in the right place at the right time, most of the time.”

IT’S ONLY WORDS

During Dublin-Meath, Darragh Maloney speculated:

“Some dissent, perhaps of the verbal kind.”

TIME OUT

Time is a fluid concept to Stephen Warnock:

“He’ll be out for six to eight months, however long that might be.”

ONE AND ONLY

Danny Mills commenting on Harry Kane:

“To be as good as he is it’s unique and it’s very rare.”

HEARD ON THE RUGBY

“It’s a waterfall of human flesh that goes crashing over.”

“He was straight in like a limpet.”

BIZARRO WORLD

Ray Hudson’s commentary as Yannick Carrasco’s goal ended Atletico Madrid’s 10-year wait for a league win over Barcelona:

“The defence falls apart like King Louie’s temple here. Absolutely horrific. Ter Stegen needed to back off at a hundred miles an hour in reverse. He threads the needle with a rope. Bizarro world! The bizarre 2020 continues.”

THE EXTRA MILE

Cycling commentator Rob Hatch: “There’s 23,000m of climbing and one thousand ten hundred metres of kilometers to go.”

MENTAL IMAGE OF THE WEEK

Kieron Dyer recalls life with Terry Butcher:

“Butch has got two big ball bags over his shoulder.”

TELL YOU WHAT

Sometimes you wonder if Steve McMananan is listening at all.

Ian Darke: “This season, listen to this, there’s never been more away wins than hone wins in the Premier League, not ever, not in the top flight ever. This season so far; 34 away wins, 29 home wins.”

Macca: “Yeah, that’s not unusual is it.”

