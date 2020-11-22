Megan Connolly ruled out of Germany game due to concussion

Fiorentina defender Louise Quinn, who has completed a spell of isolation, is expected into the camp on Tuesday
Megan Connolly. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 13:56
John Fallon

Concussion has ruled Megan Connolly out of Ireland’s must-win concluding European Championship qualifier against Germany on Tuesday week.

Manager Vera Pauw is still finalising her squad for the showdown at Tallaght Stadium due to injuries and Covid-19 related doubts but Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Connolly won't feature.

The Cork native, a mainstay of Pauw’s side, recently suffered a concussion at her club. “It is a vague concussion,” said Dutchwoman Pauw.

In other squad news, London Lionesses duo Hayley Nolan and Alli Murphy are ruled out as close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case while Denmark-based Kyra Carusa is not allowed into the country due to the travel restrictions.

Fiorentina defender Louise Quinn, who has completed a spell of isolation, is expected into the camp on Tuesday, as is Birmingham City full-back Harriet Scott.

“Harriet cannot come in early because of her university demands and there is a Covid case around her so we're not sure if she has to isolate,” Pauw said of the Covid threat, aware the men’s squad suffered cases in the last two camps.

"It's a big worry. We are very much affected, though we are very proud that not one player has been infected in our camp.” 

Ireland would have clinched a first play-off for 12 years last month had they came away from Kiev with a draw but a 1-0 defeat against to second seeds Ukraine, decided by an own-goal and a missed penalty, all but killed off their prospects.

Pauw’s side must deliver the upset of the entire campaign by shocking the eight-times champions.

Germany have already qualified for the delayed 2022 finals, with finals games against Greece and Ireland to spare, but their manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is determined to complete the campaign with a perfect record of maximum points and no goals conceded.

Dressing-room leaks are a hot topic this week, due to the attention men’s team boss Stephen Kenny has faced over his controversial video shown and speech given to players and staff before the recent friendly against England.

Pauw, an experienced coach who has managed her native Netherlands, Scotland and South Africa, is conscious to ensure information doesn’t seep out of her Ireland set-up.

“For every single coach, you agree when you start that things stay within the four walls," said the coach in charge of Ireland since October 2019.

“It must be heartbreaking, not only for the staff but the whole team.

“Betrayal is a harsh word and we have an agreement that nothing goes out, only positive things go out.

“If there is something that's negative you need to deal with it with each other, why would you expose the world to it?"

