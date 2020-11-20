Cork City launch new kit

Cork City launch new kit
Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 12:42
Colm O’Connor

Cork City FC have today unveiled their 2021 home shirt.

The bespoke adidas jersey has been produced in collaboration with the club's new official teamwear partner, McKeever Sport. The top features a subtle pinstripe design on the front and encompasses the club's traditional green, white and red colours. 

Club chairman Declan Carey said: "A lot of hard work has been put into getting this shirt out well before Christmas during what have been very difficult circumstances for everyone. It's a fantastic shirt and sure to be a massive hit. We'd like to thank McKeever Sport for their ongoing collaboration and support in helping our staff deliver this for our fans."

The shirt is available to order now for immediate dispatch exclusively from CCFC.ie/shop. It will also be available from select retailers in Cork City.

More in this section

England Training Session - The Lensbury Hotel - Wednesday November 11th Eddie Jones seizes shot to taunt Ireland’s ‘United Nations’
SSE Airtricity SWAI Player of the Month Award for October FAI Cup: Sean Murray desperate to end season with silverware
England v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly FAI 'urgently' investigating controversial motivational video shown ahead of Wembley clash
Manchester United v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford

‘Something needs to change’ – Wayne Rooney speaks on football’s dementia issue

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up