Cork City launch new kit

Cork City FC have today unveiled their 2021 home shirt.

The bespoke adidas jersey has been produced in collaboration with the club's new official teamwear partner, McKeever Sport. The top features a subtle pinstripe design on the front and encompasses the club's traditional green, white and red colours.

Club chairman Declan Carey said: "A lot of hard work has been put into getting this shirt out well before Christmas during what have been very difficult circumstances for everyone. It's a fantastic shirt and sure to be a massive hit. We'd like to thank McKeever Sport for their ongoing collaboration and support in helping our staff deliver this for our fans."

The shirt is available to order now for immediate dispatch exclusively from CCFC.ie/shop. It will also be available from select retailers in Cork City.