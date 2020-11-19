FAI Cup: Sean Murray desperate to end season with silverware

In a year in which Dundalk have made further history abroad, so to speak, by reaching the group stages of the Europa League for a second time, winning silverware on the home front remains the goal for Sean Murray.

The Dundalk midfielder was on Thursday named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for October ahead of the FAI Cup quarter-final at Bohemians.

Holders Dundalk lost on penalties to Shamrock Rovers in the cup final at the Aviva Stadium last November with the Hoops having gone on to make much of the domestic headlines this year by dethroning the Lilywhites to win the league title in record fashion.

Their having enjoyed so much success over the last six years, Dundalk ending 2020 without a trophy doesn’t bear thinking about for the 27-year-old.

“I feel like it's massive that we win some silverware this year and this is our chance to get it,” said Murray.

“Obviously, the European games are brilliant, that we've got there and they're massive for the club, but I think we want to do well in both - give a good account of ourselves in Europe and win some silverware.

“We haven’t done as well as we had hoped in the league, but there is still a lot to play for, so hopefully we can end it on a high.”

Bohemians, who finished second above Dundalk in the Premier Division table, have won and drawn the two league meetings between the sides this year, though Gypsies manager Keith Long is without regular full backs Andy Lyons and Anto Breslin due to injury and suspension tonight.

An ankle injury sidelines Dundalk’s topscoring striker Patrick Hoban while coach Filippo Giovagnoli waits on midfielders Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney.

Holders Rovers travel to Finn Harps with the Donegal side, who plan without suspended defender Shane McEleney, on a high having secured their Premier Division status on the final day of the season.

“Ollie (Horgan)has done a fantastic job,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley of his opposite number. “We know it’s going to be a really difficult game, but it’s one that we’re ready for.

“No one has come back (from international duty) with any knocks, so we’re OK. We’ve no suspensions, other than myself,” quipped Bradley who will watch this one from the stand.

The FAI today confirmed that the semi-finals and final of the cup will take place on Sunday, November 29, and Sunday, December 6, respectively with the final at the Aviva Stadium.

FAI Cup quarter-finals, Friday: Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers (5.30) Bohemians v Dundalk (7.45)