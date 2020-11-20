Ryan Manning hoping to build from Ireland debut

It could so easily have been a senior Republic of Ireland debut to forget for Ryan Manning, had Belgian referee Lawrence Visser decided the left back’s sliding tackle on Spas Delev warranted more than just a yellow card.

There were barely 20 minutes on the clock when the new Swansea City defender lunged in — with his studs luckily not showing — and left the Bulgarian in a heap.

His howls could be heard echoing around the Aviva Stadium, along with Conor Hourihane sprinting over to tell him in no uncertain terms to get — insert expletive here — up.

Manning, though, reckoned even a caution was unwarranted.

“No, I think it was the wrong decision. It was just a nice tough tackle. It’s one of them ones where with the conditions and everything it probably looked a lot worse than it was. But it was just a nice, fair tackle to mark the occasion.”

It’s one the 24-year-old might have expected to come a bit sooner, having starred impressively in the Championship as a regular for Queens Park Rangers last season, after showing promising signs in the few seasons before that.

He earned a move to Swansea City during the most recent transfer window with the Welsh outfit just three points off the top of the Championship.

Manning is yet to nail down a regular place in the starting XI for his new club but is hopeful he can force his way in to stay in the thoughts of international manager Stephen Kenny ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March.

The wing-back was the fifth man to win a first senior cap during the autumn fixtures, following in the footsteps of U21 players Adam Idah, Jayson Molumby, Dara O’Shea and Jason Knight, and he believes the injection of new blood can only be a good thing.

“I think there have been a lot of debuts handed out this year, in the last three camps. That’s nothing but good for the squad in general.

The more people that have made their debuts and have shown they are capable of playing international football, the more competitive it is and that will just benefit everyone within the squad and the Irish team as a whole.

“The more that are making their debuts and who are showing they can play at this level, the merrier. I suppose you don’t really have to be in the group [long] to realise it has been a tough spell. Although we are not winning a lot of games and not scoring has been an issue, I think the other side of things, we are keeping clean sheets and we are building on solid foundations.

“It’s one of those things, when the first goals does come they will probably all come at once.

"The floodgates will open. It’s going to be a period where we have to show a bit of resilience and battle through it and when everything does finally click, hopefully it will all come together.”