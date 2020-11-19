By next March it will feel as if Ireland are starting from square one again

Just a few days prior to his arrest on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, Ryan Giggs sat down with Jamie Carragher for an episode of ‘The Greatest Game’ podcast.

The Wales manager, who had already guided his side to the Euro 2020 finals and oversaw the majority of the Nations League campaign which resulted in promotion to Group A, admitted to some frustrations with the nature of an international boss’ work life.

“It’s just something that I’ve got used to,” he insisted. “There are lots of pluses and minuses with international football. Obviously the pluses are you’re in football, you’re dealing [with players], you’re still in the game,” the 46-year-old continue, before adding a pretty telling caveat.

“But also, you don’t get to, sort of, improve the players... So, yeah, there are pluses and minuses, but I’ve always gone into it with open eyes, realising there would be a lot of frustration, but I must say I’m enjoying it.”

After stepping aside for this month’s bout of internationals while the police investigation continues, it remains to be seen whether Giggs will return to his post.

But his throwaway remark that players cannot be improved in the narrow window when they join the international squad is an interesting one.

It’s an assertion Stephen Kenny is going to have to prove wrong once the Republic of Ireland reconvene ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Considering he took charge with the mission statement of altering the way Irish football is viewed, the Dubliner must set about improving the players at his disposal.

It might well have been expected that by now, after 10 weeks and eight games over three international breaks, the Ireland boss would have enjoyed a suitable amount of time with his players to get a sense of how best they complement one other and can work together to deliver what he wants.

That hasn’t been the case, and while there have been clear signs of improved confidence and trust in players’ ability, he is still searching for the right dynamic to make his players tick.

As a result of Covid-19 chaos, the multiple injuries and suspensions, not to mention the retirement of David McGoldrick, Kenny has been unable to get any sort of firm grip of his favoured starting XI.

It seems that 4-2-3-1 provides the best balance, offering protection to a back line that will likely consist of Darren Randolph, Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan and Enda Stevens.

That quintet started the first three games but haven’t been able to play together since the Euro play-off defeat to Slovakia on October 8.

At every juncture Kenny hasn’t just had the rug pulled from underneath him, he’s been wrapped up in it and rolled down a flight of stairs hoping for the softest possible landing.

Take the morning of the Nations League home game with Wales last month, when Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda and Alan Brown were all ruled out because they were deemed close contacts.

All four were due to be in Kenny’s starting XI. Three nights previously Ireland had been desperately unlucky to bow out to Slovakia on penalties.

Over the course of 120 gruelling minutes in Bratislava, Kenny’s side – shorn of forwards Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah after they were also deemed close contacts of a backroom team member who received a false positive Covid result – produced a performance of guile and confidence, but those efforts were undone by the lack of killer instinct in front of goal.

Still, that display seemed the ideal platform to build from, a catalyst for a change in focus and belief. Instead the constant stream of player drop outs and personnel changes has destroyed any semblance of a team spirit bonding on the pitch.

That should be the biggest concern with the World Cup qualifying draw taking place next month, ahead of kick off in March. The schedule of those qualifiers will be intense with the first three games over the space of a week in late March before a final flurry of seven games in two and a half months between the start of September and mid November.

Ideally, Kenny would have had the opportunity to work with the majority of his preferred personnel in each of the last eight games to build up the sort of rhythm he wants to see from his team.

Instead, by the time March 24 comes around it will feel as if Ireland are starting from square one.

Maybe after 10 weeks of constant strain that will be no bad thing.

Everyone else in society hopes the scars of Covid will not linger. Stephen Kenny and his Ireland are no different.