The bald facts of the recent slump is that Ireland failed to overcome sides around, or below, their standard
Pot luck: Seeding setback to our World Cup hopes after Bulgaria stalemate

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the UEFA Nations League B match against Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 22:25
John Fallon

Brace yourselves because the worst World Cup draw of modern history could beckon for Ireland.

Tonight’s latest blank confirmed Ireland’s positioning among the cohort of third seeds for the draw in Zurich on December 7. That’s the draw from which only the top team is guaranteed to qualify for the greatest show on earth in late 2020.

The bald facts of the recent slump is that Ireland failed to overcome sides around, or below, their standard. Aside from losing to an England side prone to the usual deficiencies on big occasions, Ireland were beaten by Wales, Slovakia and Finland.

Over 180 minutes, Ireland failed to beat a side operating in the lower reaches of European football, Bulgaria.

Thank god for small mercies in that this wretched run doesn't trigger the punishment of joining tonight's opponents in Pot 3 of the next Uefa Nations League.

The final standings saw Ireland third stay the group of third seeds nations for the World Cup draw.

Russia, hammered 5-0 in Serbia, stayed ahead of us on account of our latest struggles.

Also in front of Kenny’s crew were Hungary, as were Romania who eked out a 1-1 draw in Belfast.

The walkover afforded to them by Uefa upon the Covid-19 problems in the Norway camp, handed Romania a boost in the battle for the final standings. Maybe we could end up drawing them.

