James Collins: 'The campaign has not been what we wanted'

An international window which will be remembered more for the chaos off the pitch than the very little which happened on it finally ended on a whimper for the Republic of Ireland with a 0-0 draw against Bulgaria tonight.

On the back of a 3-0 friendly defeat to England and 1-0 loss to Wales on the road last week, tonight’s tame encounter against a Bulgaria side who had lost six of their eight outings this year might have been the most disheartening of all.

Expectations were low given the scarily believably amount of players unavailable to manager Stephen Kenny, but even still the Ireland boss will have hoped for more from his patchwork team.

While Ireland at least managed to muster up some genuine goal chances, there were far too many individual errors in a disjointed performance against a team suffering from their own Covid-19 disruption and ranked 51st in the world.

Ireland forward James Collins, who was named man of the match for a hard night’s work up front on his own, admitted the squad won’t be sorry to see the back of 2020.

“I think the campaign has not been what we wanted, and we didn’t get the results that we wanted to either, obviously knocked out of the Euro qualifiers as well,” Collins said.

“We came to the game tonight wanting to win the game, definitely not lose the game, but we wanted to win the game and I think we had the better chances to do that, but we just couldn’t break them down.

“But I suppose on a positive note we haven’t been relegated, so I suppose that’s a bit of good news.”

Kenny will cling to that sole bit of good news as a genuine positive, the draw enough to keep Ireland from dropping into the third tier of the Nations League.

His team certainly finished the game stronger than they started it too, with their best efforts on goal all coming in the second half.

Collins had two of those chances, heading over from an awkward angle and doing well to get a boot on Dara O’Shea’s whipped cross, only to wrap his shot narrowly wide, while Robbie Brady saw an ambitious effort from distance crash off the crossbar.

“Once we won the ball back we needed to break the lines and create more chances, and stop giving the ball away sloppily. I think second half we did that and we looked a threat,” Collins added, admitting he can’t quite put his finger on the team’s ongoing struggles in front of goal.

“We work hard on it in training. We do finishing drills, the finishing was good, before the game today, the finishing was good, it’s just when we seem to get the games it’s not quite there.

“And it’s down to me too, I should have had a couple tonight, so I hold my hands up, but it just wasn’t to be. So we’ll go away now, come back in March and start fresh.” Kenny will at least have plenty of time to think about what is needed to take this team forward. Ireland don’t have another game in the calendar until the World Cup qualifiers get underway in March.