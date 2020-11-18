Ireland player ratings: Jason Knight impresses on debut as Republic draw another blank

Darren Randolph - 6. It was a 50th appearance for Ireland for the goalkeeper – joining Packie Bonner and Shay Given in the landmark. Almost ruined it with heart-stopping moment on 56 minutes when trying to outwit Kraev in his box. Did not have a save to note when recording a clean sheet.

Dara O'Shea - 7. Ireland’s best player on show. Having been left-full against Wales, the Dubliner switched to the right of the defence with Matt Doherty ruled out. Willing to join the attack and sent in a series of solid crosses including one from which Collins almost scored.

Kevin Long - 6. An able replacement for the injured John Egan. Limited the Bulgarians to half chances by defending well. Picked up a harsh yellow after challenging Iliev early on.

Shane Duffy - 7. Captain again in Seamus Coleman’s absence. He has had confidence issues of late. But the Derry native was back to his usual self. Made a brave block to thwart Kraev inside the opening 60 seconds. It set a trend as the Celtic player closed down Dimitrov on 65 minutes.

Ryan Manning - 5. With Enda Stevens unavailable, a debut for the new Swansea City signing at left-back. The 24-year-old was yellow carded on 20 minutes for a challenge on Delev. Lack of match practice told for the Galway man.

Conor Hourihane – 6. With Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby suspended, the Aston Villa player got the nod to anchor the midfield. Nothing spectacular but did the required job. Brilliant 80th minute cross than Collins and Knight could not capitalise on.

Jason Knight – 7. A full international debut for the 19-year-old Derby player. Set the tone with a number of strong tackles in the opening period. Got about the pitch well. Set-up Curtis for his missed chance.

Robbie Brady – 5. The Burnley playmaker had and in and out game on the left of the midfield three. His passing let him down. But his 38th minute free-kick almost caught Lukov out. Went closest to scoring by rattling the crossbar on 68 minutes with a stunning shot.

Ronan Curtis - 5. A first competitive start for the striker. Unlucky with a deflected early cross-cum-shot that dropped wide. Should have done better by blazing over on 55 with just the keeper to beat. The Portsmouth attacker defended well off Bulgaria’s set-pieces. But not the threat at the other end.

Daryl Horgan - 6. Another fine display by the Wycombe winger. Came into the game in the first half when switching flanks left to right. But lacked the end product and faded out of the game as it wore on. Subbed off after 67 minutes.

James Collins – 6. After a good cameo against Wales, the Luton front man began in the number 9 role. Led the line well. Unable to get on the end of Curtis deflected effort. Found the side-netting on 53 minutes with a volley.

SUBS:

Josh Cullen – 6 Sat in front of the defence for the last quarter to good effect.

Jack Byrne, Troy Parrott, Sean Maguire, Cyrus Christie - all not on long enough to mark

Bulgaria: Martin Lukov; Strahil Popov, Georgi Angelov, Kristian Dimitrov, Cicinho (Vasilevat 61); Kristiyan Malinov, Aleksandar Tsvetkov, Spas Delev (Kovachevat 61), Galin Ivanov (Karagarenat 61), Dimitar Iliev (Aleksandrov 81); Bozhidar Kraev.

Referee: Lawrence Visser (Belguim).