Can Troy Parrott Ireland's goals drought?

An expanse all of eight yards is all that’s stopping Ireland restoring some respectability tonight.

Stephen Kenny can talk all he wants about the number of chances Ireland’s spurned over six scoreless matches but, in reality, how many times was the opposition goalkeeper stretched? Danny Ward repelling James McClean from an acute angle with his legs hardly counts as a clear-cut opportunity.

Foremost in the deficiencies under the Kenny reign, and arguably Mick McCarthy and Martin O’Neill before him, was managing to hit the target. That analogy of the barn door and the banjo springs to mind.

Thankfully, for all concerned, the ideal opposition greets a shot-shy Ireland tonight at Lansdowne Road.

Over the past two years, Bulgaria have won two games. One, all too frequently cited by Kenny, was the victory over Czech Republic, as the opposition had already qualified for next year’s Euros.

The other triumph, which arrived last week, was secured against Gibraltar by a 3-0 margin.

Over that period, Bulgaria suffered an embarrassing 1-0 loss against Belarus.

England didn’t have to upgrade from second gear during their 6-0 humbling 13 months.

Without a qualification since 2004, Bulgaria currently reside in a lowly 66 within Fifa rankings.

Ireland, for all their struggles, sit in 36th spot.

That Bulgarian placing is, of course, based on fielding their strongest team. Captain Vasil Bozhikov, along with another starter in the 1-1 against Ireland in Sofia, Dimitar Velkovski, and Hristian Vassilev became their latest Covid-19 victims.

Ireland have to profit to ensure the four-month gap until the next international gathering isn’t as forlorn as seems right now.

Chances against a suspect defence will be created and the level of enjoyment derived by Kenny during his Christmas dinner may well be derived by the conversion rate.

Step forward James Collins. By pure coincidence, the burly striker’s only previous goal came against Bulgaria in a 3-1 win 13 months ago.

A win was a win but then manager spent his post-match press conference fielding queries about a match played out two hours earlier in faraway Scandinavian fields.

Troy Parrott had been sprung from the bench with Ireland behind to Sweden hellbent on turning the Euro qualifier. That he did single handedly, firstly earning a penalty which Aaron Connolly insisted on taking, only to miss. Parrott bagged a brace in a 3-1 win.

Tonight, Parrott is on the big stage, albeit in a limited capacity. It was only natural that Kenny borrowed the teen talent from the U21s when his striker options narrowed over the weekend. As a pure inconvenience, the Tottenham striker had flown to Luxembourg on Sunday night before the call-up was made, forcing him to take a circuitous route back to Dublin yesterday.

That Millwall manager Gary Rowett, around the scene for a few decades as player and manager, branded his on-loan striker as one of the best finishers he’s ever seen has to be a plus for Ireland.

We may not see him in action until the second half but in the circumstances, Parrott could be best placed, rather than his North Dublin inner-city neighbours Jack Byrne and Graham Barrett, to end Ireland’s goal drought and allow Kenny to enjoy his Christmas.