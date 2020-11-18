Jury remains out as Stephen Kenny plays yet another weakened hand

Results have no agenda or permeable borders. They are what they are. String a run together, whether good or bad, and it usually trumps less tangible arguments over playing style, team selection or luck. Stephen Kenny knows all this but believes any verdict on his tenure as Republic of Ireland manager right now would be tainted by questionable evidence.

Still without a win through seven games in charge, he hasn't celebrated a goal since Shane Duffy's injury-time header against today's opponents in Sofia two months ago. The last three fixtures have delivered nothing but blanks and losses, and a red card, and yet this is clearly a picture that requires a much wider frame.

Exactly half of the 26-man squad named for this window is now out of action. In all, Kenny has 19 players unavailable to him for this Nations League Group B4 relegation decider as a result of Covid, injuries, suspensions, and personal reasons. Add in David McGoldrick's retirement from the international game two weeks ago and it rounds off at a neat 20.

Kenny is, by any reasonable reckoning, operating at the Aviva Stadium this evening without at least a dozen players who could be classed either as nailed-on starters or strong candidates for a role in the first XI in a world where all hands were still on deck. It's hard to plot a course when the crew is so battered by the tides.

Reinforcements have been assembled from all points.

The U21s' hopes of making a first major tournament have been holed by the drip-drip drain of players such as Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Jayson Molumby to the seniors in recent months; two players have been called up from League Two clubs; and Shamrock Rovers have three on board with Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff having joined Jack Byrne.

To point this out is not to denigrate those sources but to give true context. The fact remains that over half the starting team to face Bulgaria could be drawn from players playing outside of the top tier in England. There isn't a single forward in a patchwork squad desperate for goals that is employed by a Premier League club.

These are not hastily assembled excuses.

“I don't think you can make any realistic assessment,” said the manager on his body of work thus far. “Our performance against Slovakia showed what we want to do and how we want to play. That was very clear, the potential that exists.

“Then we're down nearly 10 players in the next couple of games and we're fighting a situation where we have to dig out... The morning after Slovakia and getting back we have a Covid positive and close contacts.

“Five are ruled out and we have to put on a performance and get on the bus at 11am and play at 2pm. That has been the nature of it. You can't make any real assessment of it overall but I'm encouraged by some of the performances of some of the players.”

If there is a silver lining to all this then it is that exposure earned by so many players for whom senior appearances appeared to sit on a more distant horizon. The hope is that it stands to the manager and the side come the really serious work next March but there remains business to be done in the here and now.

Relegation to Group C of the Nations League would be a disappointment, Kenny admitted. A draw tonight and Bulgaria would go down instead. That's something concrete to play for, even if the chance of a second seeding for next month's World Cup qualifiers seems beyond the Republic now.

How they go about securing that point, or three, is another matter with a disjointed squad. Kenny has five centre-backs available to him, for example, but only two full-backs. Jack Byrne may well get some serious game time by dint of being among the last men still standing in midfield. Either James Collins or Sean Maguire will lead the line.

Kenny has insisted from day one that he is not manacled to any formation and that his tactical approach would be based on the players available. There is a growing body of opinion that a 3-5-2 would be the way to go but that is on the basis of his strongest hand and that won't be played here.

If there is any consolation in the home team's predicament then it comes in the form of an opponent that added captain Vasil Bozhikov, full-back Dimitar Velkovski and goalkeeper Hristiyan Vassilev (all Covid) to a list of absentees that was already numbering seven because of various reasons.

Bulgaria are struggling in the same choppy waters, not only in terms of the virus and their perilous position at the bottom of the Nations League group where they lie a point behind Ireland, but in a run that has produced one win all year and that against Gibraltar.

The only other time they have avoided defeat in 2020 was against Ireland in Sofia two months ago. A more expansive side now than then, they have actually run both Wales and Finland close in this group but with no reward. If nothing else, Kenny will look across to the opposing dugout at some point and, in Georgi Dermendzhiev, see something of a kindred spirit.

Republic of Ireland (possible): D Randolph: C Christie, K Long, S Duffy, D O'Shea; J Knight, C Hourihane; D Horgan, R Brady, J Byrne; J Collins.