Nations League round-up: Ferran Torres hits hat-trick as Spain savage Germany

World champions France  finished off their A3 campaign with a 4-2 win over Sweden
Nations League round-up: Ferran Torres hits hat-trick as Spain savage Germany

Ferran Torres  fires past Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in last night's UEFA Nations League game in Seville. Picture: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 22:45
James Whelan

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres scored a hat-tuck as Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in Sevilla to secure a place in the Nations League finals at the top of Group A2.

Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a towering back-post header from a corner — but then saw another close-range effort ruled out for a debatable offside call.

Manchester City winger Torres made it 2-0 after 33 minutes when he volleyed the ball in after Dani Olmo's header hit the crossbar.

Germany, who had only needed a draw to win the group, fell further behind just five minutes later when City midfielder Rodri nodded in from a corner.

Spain captain Sergo Ramos — who saw two penalties against Switzerland saved — was forced off just before half-time with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

It was 4-0 after 54 minutes when Spain left-back Jose Gaya made the most of some uncharacteristic wayward German defending to set up another for Torres.

The City winger completed his hat-trick with 18 minutes left when he curled a first-time shot past Manuel Neuer.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal knocked in a late sixth to complete a memorable victory for La Roja Relegation in the group is still to be decided after Switzerland's clash with Ukraine in Lucerne has was called off following more positive Covid-19 tests in the visitors' camp.

France had already made sure of their place in the last-four tournament, and finished off their A3 campaign with a 4-2 win over Sweden, who are regulated to League B.

Sweden had taken an early lead at Stade de France through a deflected shot from Viktor Claesson after just four minutes.

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud soon equalised, before right-back Benjamin Pavard made it 2-1 in the 36th minute after Marcus Thuram's shot was blocked.

Substitute Kylian Mbappe teed up Giroud to head home his second just before the hour.

Robin Quaison struck a late consolation for the Swedes, but Kingsley Coman had only been on for a few minutes when he scored a fourth for Les Bleus in stoppage time.

Portugal, the inaugural Nations League winners, scored a late winner from Manchester City defender Ruben Dias to sign off with a 3-2 win over Croatia, who finished with 10 men in Split.

Mateo Kovacic put the home side ahead when he tucked in a rebound after 29 minutes, but Croatia — who themselves could have been relegated if results went against them — had Marko Rog sent off for a second caution soon after the restart.

Manchester City defender Dias equalised in the 52nd minute with his first international goal, with Joao Felix adding a second for Portugal on the hour.

Kovacic hauled the World Cup runners-up level five minutes later, but Dias sealed victory for Portugal when he capitalised on a fumble from the Croatia goalkeeper.

More in this section

Wales Training Session - Vale Resort Gareth Bale concerned about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty
Jim Magilton and Michael O'Neill 2/11/2011 Former Liverpool player Jim Magilton poised to become new Dundalk Director of Football
Conor Hourihane dejected after the game 15/11/2020 Conor Hourihane: Covid chaos has added to Ireland gloom
Salford City v Manchester United U21 - EFL Trophy - Northern Group B - Peninsula Stadium

Teenage forward Anthony Elanga eyeing pathway to Manchester United first team

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up