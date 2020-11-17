Gareth Bale concerned about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty

Gareth Bale has expressed concerns over catching Covid-19 after playing for Wales against Republic of Ireland opponents who subsequently tested positive.

Bale’s Tottenham team-mate Matt Doherty and Stoke midfielder James McClean both tested positive after Wales’ 1-0 Nations League win in Cardiff on Sunday.

But Bale said the Football Association of Wales, which reported that every one of its players had tested negative after the Ireland game and are available to play against Finland on Wednesday, has done a “fantastic job”.

Gareth Bale (centre) celebrates with team-mates after David Brooks scored Wales’ winner against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales have not returned a positive test in three international camps during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a slight concern for everyone when you have been playing someone (who has tested positive) and in close contact on the field, but maybe not long enough to catch it,” Bale said ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League promotion decider against Finland.

“Obviously you’re a bit wary, but it is good news that everyone has come back and tested negative and now we can concentrate on the game.

“Me and Ben (Davies) spoke to him (Doherty) briefly and I think he is doing fine, he’s got mild symptoms.”

Most international teams have been affected by coronavirus over the last three months and Ireland have been hit especially hard.

Ireland had four positive tests this month after losing eight players under the coronavirus protocols in October.

Two players, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, had to sit out the Euro 2016 play-off in Slovakia as a result of what proved to be a false positive for a member of staff to whom they were sitting too close on the flight over.

Bale outlined the protocols the FAW has put in place, saying: “There’s a lot we need to stick to.

“There’s only three or four to a table, making sure we are socially distanced, going at different times to get food, wearing gloves to serve our food, no sharing rooms any more.

“They have gone to great measures to make sure we are safe. It is important to take it seriously and we are leading by example by being on the TV and trying to do things correctly and responsibly."