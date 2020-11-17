Conor Hourihane: Covid chaos has added to Ireland gloom

Conor Hourihane admits the ongoing loss of players to Covid-19 has been playing on his mind as Stephen Kenny’s patchwork squad prepares for tonight’s Nations League Group B relegation decider against Bulgaria in Dublin.

Matt Doherty and James McClean became the latest players to test positive for the virus earlier this week.

That’s four players in this window and it adds to the cases confirmed and their affected close contacts last month.

The latest batch of test results, announced yesterday morning, revealed negatives all round for players and staff and Hourihane admitted that the issue can be a weight on his mind as they attempt to go about their business in as normal a fashion as possible.

“You want the negative result back, you want the text off the doc, or whatever. Everyone is eager and wanting that. In the back of everyone’s mind, when someone is positive on the trip, you are fully aware of how this virus works and it can spread around. So listen, yeah, it hasn’t been an easy week.

“It hasn’t been an easy camp but we’re just trying to do with everyone that is here. Everyone here will be wanting to make an impression and shine.

That’s what happens in football, chances can come around in strange times and lads will now be wanting to prove to the manager what they’re all about.

Exactly half of Kenny’s original 26-man panel has now been scratched from the roster due to Covid, injuries, suspension or personal reasons.

It’s a remarkable toll in such a short period of time and one which puts the side’s recent struggles on the pitch in to some context.

The task for Kenny and the players, those remaining and the later call-ups, is to fashion a side that can click against the Bulgarians and deliver at least the draw that is needed to avoid relegation to Group C of the Nations League.

Easier said than done given the musical chairs.

“I suppose yeah. There is a little bit of strangeness with a change in personnel since we met up. It’s a huge number. Lads coming into the camp, you don’t see them for 24 hours. You hear that they’re in but they’re isolating until they get their test results. It’s just a strange time.

“We’ve been hit badly by it, there’s no doubt about that, which has been tough to take. The only full team we’ve had really was against Slovakia, which was probably one of our better performances, and we were very unlucky not to qualify for the final of that play-off.”

Tonight’s is a game that will pass under the radar for plenty of people. Three-game international windows make for long passages of play when the games are not qualifiers for major tournaments and played in empty stadia.

For Ireland, though, this is big.

Avoid defeat and they send Bulgaria to the Nations League third tier instead. A stalemate or a win is unlikely to deliver a second seeding for next month’s World Cup qualifiers draw but it would inject some momentum back into things ahead of a campaign which starts in March.

A goal or two would be more than welcome, too.

“We need to score a few goals, that’s for sure. We need to be more advanced in our play and more forward thinking in our play. We have created chances, there’s no doubt about that, we’re just unfortunate not to have taken a couple.

“I was guilty of one myself against Slovakia when I should have scored and that might have got the ball rolling but hopefully things will change for us.

"Hopefully it will be Wednesday night and hopefully we’ll score a few goals and we’ll get that result we’re craving.”