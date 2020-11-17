Covid still clouding matters as Stephen Kenny looks to halt slide against Bulgaria

Over a year has passed since the Republic of Ireland last won a game of football. Three draws and two goals scored across eight fixtures mark the height of the team's success in that time.

The last four games have delivered as many defeats and a quartet of blanks.

It's a horrendous run of form and yet it's one happening within the wider context of a Covid-19 pandemic that has ripped asunder Stephen Kenny's plans. It was that issue, rather than matters on the pitch, which required the manager's attention when facing the press today.

The number of players lost to the virus, whether as positive cases themselves, close contacts, or even close contacts of someone subsequently proven to be a false negative, has pushed well into double figures now.

Matt Doherty and James McClean were just the latest to test positive this week - that's four in this camp - and there was a sigh of relief that the latest results, released this morning, reported no new cases ahead of tomorrow's Nations League tie against Bulgaria in Dublin.

Jose Mourinho was scathing in his own sarcastic way about the international break on the back of Doherty's positive, writing on Instagram about an “amazing week of football”, Covid tests taken after games are played and “randomers” running on to pitches while sessions are taking place.

Ireland are far from the only international outfit to have been hit. Countries all over Europe and the wider world are reporting positives and Mourinho is far from the only observer to question the wisdom of proceeding with the international game during the pandemic.

Kenny expressed an understanding at the frustrations felt by club managers right now as so many of their players report back with isolation periods to serve, but he was firm in his conviction that the FAI had adopted a rigorous approach to the matter.

"To be fair, the protocols are quite stringent. In the last camp, we didn't have many. We had two (positives) but obviously a further six were ruled out as close contacts. That was the reality.

“We were very strict in our adherence to the HSE guidelines, the two-metre rule, in a way that other countries don't have to because they have a 1m or a 1.5m rule. We were really punished with the situation on the flights.”

He also put right suggestions that Ireland had the pick of friendlies aside from the one played last Thursday against England. The decision to take the game in Wembley, rather than go through with a scheduled fixture away to Bosnia-Herzegovina, has been criticised given the strength of the opposition and Ireland's urgent need for a different kind of positive result.

"We took the game against England and one of the main reasons we took it was for safety reasons in that we wanted to minimise the risks, meet in England, travel to Cardiff and play in Wales, come to Dublin, minimise the travel time, cut out the close contacts on the plane. Minimise all of that.

"That was a strong part of the reason we played the game.”

It is Kenny's belief that players have carried Covid into the team bubble, not that they have contracted the virus whilst in it, and he also stressed that he has no issue with his goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, who is asthmatic, opting against travelling to Dublin this week.

Add in players missing through injury, suspensions, personal reasons and David McGoldrick's retirement two weeks ago and the Ireland boss is down 25 players who might otherwise have been in the frame for this Bulgaria game.

It is, he admitted, an absentee list and wider set of circumstances that no manager has ever faced before.

There is also a slight doubt over Bristol City's Callum O'Dowda, who is nursing a dead leg, while Troy Parrott will not start as he pushed for match fitness after his own recent injuries.

Ireland are without a win in seven games under Kenny and haven't scored since the first of those, against tomorrow's opponents, back in September. They need a draw at least to avoid relegation to Group C of the Nations League and send Bulgaria down instead.

Hopes of a second seeding in next month's World Cup qualifying draw appear to be slim.

"We're missing a high number of players, that's a challenge for us. Nevertheless, we must prepare well and we're ready, it's an international, it's an important match in Group B and it's an opportunity for some players, a great opportunity for several players.

"We've come in for a bit of criticism and that's fair enough.

That's part of the territory when you don't win game, I accept that. One of the things we've seen is that we have a bit of depth.

“In both matches against Wales, even though we were missing a high number of players, and Wales have a good front three in Gareth Bale, Daniel James and Brooks, not to mention Aaron Ramsey in the game Dublin, and yet we matched them for 90 minutes in both games.”