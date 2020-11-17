New Covid cases in Republic of Ireland camp

FAI chiefs have confirmed this morning that the latest round of Covid-19 tests have come back negative ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria.

Following Sunday’s Nations League defeat to Wales, the FAI confirmed that both Matt Doherty and James McClean tested positive for Covid-19 before the squad flew home from Cardiff on Monday morning with the rest of the squad all returning negative tests. They follow Alan Browne and Callum Robinson, who both tested positive last week.

The news is a slight comfort to Stephen Kenny who has seen his squad shredded by withdrawals due to injuries, positive cases and close contacts over the past number of weeks.

Last night it emerged that the Ireland goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly will not be in the Aviva on Wednesday night due to health concerns.

The former Ireland goalkeeper told FAI.ie: “I opted to stay behind and return home when the team flew to Dublin on Monday. This is a personal decision as I am asthmatic. This is a very trying time for everyone in football during the pandemic and I have had to take this decision with my own health in mind.

“I want to wish Stephen Kenny, his players and staff the very best of luck for Wednesday night against Bulgaria.”

Kenny must plan without John Egan, Enda Stevens, James McCarthy, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby, Callum Robinson, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and captain Seamus Coleman for the Bulgaria clash